WASHINGTON C.H. — Washington C.H. Police Department officers recently captured a wanted felon who allegedly had a large amount of drugs on his person. Paul D. Myers II, 42, at large, is being held in the Fayette County Jail on two felony counts of trafficking in drugs and two felony counts of possession of drugs, as well as charges of obstructing, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $93,500 bond.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 HOURS AGO