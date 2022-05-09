Montana Love Wins Boxing Match 114-112 IBM Super Lightweight Champion

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Congratulations to Clevelands own Montana Love who won his last boxing match making him the IBM Super Lightweight Champion.

Montana was able to overcome a knockdown and end Gabriel Valenzuela in 12 rounds. This is the first time the Cleveland native has gone twelve rounds, he is use to KO’s or even TKO’s. He held his own and brought the title back to the land.

The first two rounds the fighters came out with actions, but after knocking each other down, you can see in the third round all that action calmed down.

All three judges scored this fight the same 114-112, leaving Montana Love still undefeated, and a IGM champion.

Did you watch this match?