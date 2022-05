FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after a popular eatery capsized, crews began the tough task of removing the wreckage just off a South Florida beach, Wednesday. 7Skyforce flew over Lauderdale Harbor on Wednesday morning as several men on a boat pulled wood off the remnants of Jay’s Sandbar Foodboat, taking it apart and also picking up some equipment that went down with it.

