FIFA has opened an investigation into Ecuador for allegedly falsifying documents in order to play defender Byron Castillo in World Cup qualification. Last week Chile’s soccer federation filed an official complaint to FIFA alleging that Castillo was born in Colombia in 1995, rather than in Ecuador in 1998 as his birth certificate says. Chile is hoping that FIFA will declare a forfeit in both of its matches against Ecuador in World Cup qualifying – an outcome that would see Chile reach the World Cup at Ecuador’s expense. Castillo took part in eight World Cup qualifiers for Ecuador, which finished fourth in the CONMEBOL...

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO