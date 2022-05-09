Man dies in hit and run crash in Benton Harbor

A new beverage trend has taken over South Bend and no, it’s not seltzers. Non-alcoholic cocktails, or better known as mocktails, have gained popularity across the nation as more consumers are looking for ways to enjoy a sophisticated drink without the negative effects of alcohol. South Bend area restaurants are also noticing the trend as restaurants like Render and LaSalle Grill have started to incorporate non-alcoholic cocktail options to their menus. But Southern-contemporary restaurant Fatbird has taken it to the next level by offering cocktails that are made with non-alcoholic spirits that use botanicals and herbs to mimic drinks like gin, tequila, whiskey and rum. You can read more about the trend and how area South Bend restaurants are adjusting online at southbendtribune.com and search for Market Basket under the business tab.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO