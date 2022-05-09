ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Man dies in hit and run crash in Benton Harbor

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a hit and run vehicle crash on Friday May 5, 2022. Police found an...

22 WSBT

Missing Michigan City 3-year-old dies

A tragic update to a missing 3-year-old girl. Michigan City Police report that the missing girl has died. She was reported missing around 11:30 this morning from the 400 block of Long Beach Ln. Officers found the child along the north shoreline of Clare Lake off of Fairway Drive. First...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Man arrested after crash sends 4 to hospital on Sunday

Police have arrested the driver of a vehicle that injured 5, three of them critically, in a crash that occurred at Kern and Miami Roads. The crash happened just before 1:15 Sunday afternoon. The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) in a probable cause report, alleges that Noel Ordoñez-Dominguez...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Police: Man shows up at LaPorte County Jail demanding to be arrested

A man showed up at the LaPorte County Jail late Tuesday night and police said he demanded to be arrested for an active warrant. Police identified him as Glynn E. Anderson, 33. As police were checking to see if Anderson was a wanted person or not. They saw a Yamaha “Raptor” battery-powered ATV. Police determined he was involved in an incident associated with that ATV and he had ridden it to the area of the LaPorte County Jail to surrender.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

LaPorte inmate captured after escape

An inmate at the LaPorte County Jail is back in police custody after he escaped last night. Police found bedding material tied together and hanging out of a top floor window. They tracked down, Desmond L. Robinson, 43, after getting a call of a naked man walking along Lincolnway. Robinson is in jail for burglary.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

On trial for murder, Richard Alexander reached a plea agreement today. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. His former girlfriend, Catherine Minix, was stabbed to death in September 2020. South Bend police found her body in a neighbor's yard. According to court documents, Alexander has a history of domestic violence...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend buses upgrade safety and lower costs

South Bend Community Schools Corporation approves 2 new major tools to help with busing. School officials say this will improve student safety and lower costs for taxpayers. Operation costs are down more than $2 million from last year. The district believes they will easily save another half million once the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Clock is ticking to keep Portage Manor

Worst case scenario half of the residents could be homeless if Portage Manor was shut down. A South Bend assisted living facility needs $31 million dollars or it could get shutdown by the state. Portage Manor is currently home to 116 residents. County officials say it might be cheaper to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Miller's Health Systems terminating about 700 employees

About 7-hundred employees are being terminated at Miller's Health Systems. It's impacting 8 Miller's Merry Manor senior care facilities throughout Indiana. Wakarusa and LaGrange are the two facilities affected in our area. They make up 181 of the employees and there's a lot of questions from the community and local...
WAKARUSA, IN
22 WSBT

Special Report: What will it take to fix the childcare crisis?

A problem... with no simple solution. Last week, we told you about issues plaguing the childcare industry... for both parents AND providers. The main complaints are long waitlists, high cost... and trouble finding workers. WSBT is taking those issues to state officials in Indiana and Michigan. The childcare shortage is...
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Constantine School District is busy working on Plan B after bond failure

One week ago today, voters did NOT approve nearly a 39 million dollar bond for the Constantine School District. "The largest portion of the bond would’ve been to build an addition off from Eastside Elementary" said Constantine Public Schools Superintendent Jim Wiseley "which would enable us to have one building for our K through five in the district."
CONSTANTINE, MI
22 WSBT

Penn beats St. Joe in baseball and softball, both 1st in NIC

SOUTH BEND — Monday was a huge day on the diamond in Northern Indiana with the NIC title on the line in softball and baseball. Penn baseball entered Monday night 8-0 in NIC play, with St. Joe and John Glenn each tied for 2nd place at 7-1. The Kingsmen already have a win over Glenn on their resume.
SAINT JOE, IN
22 WSBT

Market Basket: Restaurants offering new cocktails

A new beverage trend has taken over South Bend and no, it’s not seltzers. Non-alcoholic cocktails, or better known as mocktails, have gained popularity across the nation as more consumers are looking for ways to enjoy a sophisticated drink without the negative effects of alcohol. South Bend area restaurants are also noticing the trend as restaurants like Render and LaSalle Grill have started to incorporate non-alcoholic cocktail options to their menus. But Southern-contemporary restaurant Fatbird has taken it to the next level by offering cocktails that are made with non-alcoholic spirits that use botanicals and herbs to mimic drinks like gin, tequila, whiskey and rum. You can read more about the trend and how area South Bend restaurants are adjusting online at southbendtribune.com and search for Market Basket under the business tab.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Special Olympics Unified Returns To Mishawaka

Tuesday in Mishawaka, everyone got the chance to be a winner. Special Olympics athletes, general education athletes, all competing together. After having to do a modified version of the unified events in 2021, 2022 brought the Unified games back in a big way. With friends and family members looking on,...
MISHAWAKA, IN

