Serious Crash Reported On I-95 South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious collision involving a car and a box truck along Interstate-95 in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9 near mile-marker 53.8 in Bordentown, initial reports said.

One of the motorists was suffering from seizures, an unconfirmed report said.

No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.