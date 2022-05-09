Serious Crash Reported On I-95 South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A driver died of his injuries after becoming trapped in a crash in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash into a utility pole occurred at about 6 a.m. on Dutch Mill Road in Franklin Township, police said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up...
A school bus carrying 15 students was involved in a chain-reaction collision in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reported. One student complained of a headache and another shoulder pain following the 7 a.m. crash Thursday, May 12 on Main Road in Vineland, the outlet said. Another driver said she had...
A driver was killed in a fiery crash with a box truck in Sussex County, state police confirmed. A Freightliner box truck was heading southbound on Route 565 in Wantage when it was struck head-on by a northbound Ford Escape that crossed over the double-yellow lines near milepost 5.5 just after 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
A pedestrian was struck by a car on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 at Church and Main streets in Allentown, initial reports said. The victim was reportedly down in the middle of the roadway, reports...
At least five people have been seriously injured in a multi-car pileup in Montgomery County, according to authorities.TRAFFIC ALERT: Several hurt in crash involving multiple vehicles in Montgomery County https://t.co/HiGoV16iUq #fox5traffic pic.twitter.com/Iv9DlEQ5y9— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) May 12, 202…
A possible drowning victim was airlifted to a hospital Thursday morning, state police confirmed. NJSP and state park police responded to Swartswood State Park just before 10:15 a.m., Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com. Initial reports stated that the victim was a male kayaker. The victim was taken to Newton Hospital...
At least five people have been seriously injured in a morning two-vehicle collision in Montgomery County, according to authorities. The crash involving several vehicles, including a pickup truck, happened in the 12,800 block of Connecticut Avenue near Atherton Drive in Glenmont around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, Montgomery County Fire officials said on Twitter.
A two-car crash in Lansdale brought down a traffic signal Tuesday, May 10, authorities said. The Lansdale Police Department and local fire crews responded to South Broad and Hancock Streets, where they said a driver ran a red light, causing the crash around 2:05 p.m. One of the drivers was...
ROBBINSVILLE — A trucker died in a crash on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday afternoon in one of two incidents near Exit 7A that caused miles of traffic delays during the afternoon commute. State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said a Western Star truck pulling a flatbed trailer was...
On Thursday, 05/12/2022 at 06:02 a.m. Franklin Township Police Department responded to a single car motor vehicle crash on Dutch Mill Road. Upon arriving on scene officers located a male subject entrapped within the vehicle which had struck a utility pole. After extracting the male from the vehicle lifesaving measures were performed; however, the subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A 40-year-old man from Willingboro was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle that was parked on a City of Burlington street, authorities said. City of Burlington police officers on overnight patrol heard gunfire just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, May 12 and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue to investigate, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine.
A driver more than 90 years old suffering an apparent medical episode sent his vehicle through a fence on Route 208 Thursday, May 12. The vehicle went through a fence on the southbound side of the highway, and came to rest in the backyard of a home on William Way around 2 p.m.
One person was killed after being ejected from a stolen vehicle in a single-vehicle collision in Howard County, authorities say. The driver of the 2019 Kia Optima was traveling west when he left the roadway and struck a tree on Guilford Road at Lambeth Court shortly before 4 a.m., Thursday, May 12, said Howard County Police.
A woman was found dead in an apparent homicide at a South Jersey motel, authorities said. The unidentified victim's body was found inside a room at the Bel-Air Motor Lodge in Maple Shade, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. The investigation began just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, when...
A central Pennsylvania child has been missing for nearly a week, police say. The Susquehanna Township police are attempting to locate Marcos Perez who went missing around 8 a.m. on May 6, according to a release by the department. Marcos was last seen wearing a black Puma hoodie, as stated...
One person was killed in an overnight single-car crash in Fairfax County, according to authorities. The crash occurred at the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and Beulah Street in Franconia around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, Fairfax County Police said on Twitter. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
A New Jersey man paralyzed in a 2014 police encounter will get $10 million in what might be the largest police brutality settlement in state history. Xavier Ingram was being chased by police for an outstanding warrant and driving violation, when he tripped and fell on a Camden street, NJ Advance Media reports citing his attorney.
One person has died in an overnight motorcycle crash in Stafford County, authorities said. Police responded to the incident in the 1300 block of Lafayette Boulevard around 1 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, according to Fredericksburg Police. Officers determined a motorcyclist crashed into another vehicle while they were speeding northbound...
A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed and three other victims were injured Wednesday, May 11 in Paterson, various news reports say. Gunfire broke out at the corner of Essex and Madison streets around 10:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media says citing Mayor Andre Sayegh. The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office was...
A tractor driver from Delaware was killed in a crash on the NJ Turnpike, state police confirmed. Wilbert Normand, 50, was behind the wheel of a Western Star tractor pulling a flatbed trailer southbound on the outer roadway in Robbinsville when the tractor struck the back of an enclosed trailer being pulled by a Kenworth tractor near milepost 59.9 around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.
YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.
Comments / 8