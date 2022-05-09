ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Tell us: share your reaction to the 2022 Northern Ireland assembly election result

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mSgqE_0fXuL5vA00
First minister elect of Northern Ireland, Sinn Féin’s Michelle O'Neill, (centre) poses with newly elected assembly members outside Stormont, Belfast.

In a historic victory in the Northern Ireland assembly election, Sinn Féin won 29% of the first preference vote and will be the biggest party in Stormont, meaning they have the right to nominate the first minster.

Wherever you are in Northern Ireland, we’d like to hear from you and find out the mood across the region. How do you feel about the result? What are your hopes for the future of Northern Ireland?

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below or contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Ireland Assembly#Election#Privacy Policy#Uk#Stormont
BBC

Evgeny Lebedev: Ministers withhold security advice over Lords seat

The government is withholding security advice on Evgeny Lebedev's peerage on "national security" grounds. MPs voted in March to force the publication of secret documents, amid claims the security services had raised concerns about the Russian-born mogul. But the Cabinet Office has released only limited information to comply with the...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK source says report of plan to breach post-Brexit treaty is not correct

LONDON (Reuters) - A British government source described as “not correct” a report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to announce on Friday that he will breach post-Brexit treaty obligations under the Northern Ireland Protocol. Earlier on Tuesday, ITV television’s political editor Robert Peston said the government...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK's Johnson plans to breach post-Brexit treaty over N.Ireland - report

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce that he will breach treaty obligations under the Northern Ireland Protocol, a key part of Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with the European Union, ITV political editor Robert Peston said. “Johnson is planning to say, as I understand it, that the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Russia downed satellite internet in Ukraine -Western officials

NEWPORT, Wales, May 10 (Reuters) - Russia was behind a massive cyberattack against a satellite internet network that took tens of thousands of modems offline at the onset of Russia-Ukraine war, the United States, Britain, Canada, Estonia and the European Union said on Tuesday. The digital assault against Viasat's (VSAT.O)...
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

The Guardian

271K+
Followers
69K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy