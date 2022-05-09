ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Thomas Wayne Christofferson

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

Thomas Wayne Christofferson, age 62, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Oak Ridge Living. He was born on Jan. 11, 1960, in Madison, Wis., the son of Wayne Christofferson and Marion (Follansbee) Hanmer. Thomas graduated from LaFollette High School and...

www.channel3000.com

John Callies

John Callies

John E. Callies, age 79, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at U.W. Hospital in Madison. He was born on February 23, 1943 in Madison and was the son of Edward and Dorothy (Schuster) Callies. He married Wanda Raley on July 19, 1975 at St. Jeromes Catholic Church in Columbus. John served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1970. He was a U.S. Postal worker in Sun Prairie for 45 years. John was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed CB radio.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel 3000

Christine Rene Reed

Christine Rene Reed, age 53, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in West Allis. Christine was born on December 28, 1968 in Champagne, IL to Daniel and Sharon Johnston. She grew up in Madison, WI and graduated from from WLC Work and Learn Center. Later she went on to get a degree in Bio Technology. Christine married her soul-mate, Brady Reed, on August 26, 1995 at her parents home. She enjoyed stained glass, collecting oriental figures or anything sparkly, but she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Christine will be greatly missed.
MADISON, WI
Carla Ufken

Carla Ufken

Carla D. Ufken, age 90 passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the SSM Health Hospice Home in Monroe. She was born on September 16, 1931 in Brodhead, WI the daughter of Granville and Ferne (Ostrander) Lewis. Carla graduated from Monticello High School in 1949. On July 7, 1951 she was united in marriage to Alfred Ufken in Gatesville, TX while Alfred was in the service. The couple then farmed in the Monroe and New Glarus area, and Carla had worked at Moore Business Forms and the Chalet Landhaus Inn. She was also a member of the Stuessy-Kuenzi Post 141 American Legion Auxiliary. Carla enjoyed quilting, genealogy, and most of all time spent with her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
NEW GLARUS, WI
Channel 3000

Byron Joseph Kessenich

Byron Joseph Kessenich, age 88, passed away at his home after a short illness on May 10, 2022, with family by his side. He was born, the second of four children, to parents Herman and Rose (Watzke) Kessenich on February 12, 1934, on the family farm on Easy Street in Westport Township, WI. Byron was baptized at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Waunakee. He attended Ella Wheller Wilcox grade school before his parents bought a farm, moving the family to DeForest where he graduated from high school in 1952. On July 23, 1959 Byron was united in marriage with Janet Esther Mabis at Sacred Hearts Church in Sun Prairie.
ARLINGTON, WI
Gregg Alan Coplien

Gregg Alan Coplien

Gregg Alan Coplien, age 65, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on Nov. 6, 1956, in Monroe, the son of Dwight and Joyce (Grinnell) Coplien. Gregg was a graduate of Monroe High School, class of 1974. He was united in marriage to Dawn St. John on Sept. 16, 1989, in Monona.
MADISON, WI
Suzanne M. Barr

Suzanne M. Barr

Suzanne M. Barr, age 79, of Dodgeville, died on Monday, May 9, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, with her family by her side. She was born on January 18, 1943, in Prairie du Chien, a daughter of the late Eugene and Marjorie (Chapman) Mergen. She graduated from Bloomington High School in 1961 and on July 12, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart Thomas Barr at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington and just celebrated their 60th Anniversary. She worked at the Dodgeville School District as Assistant Librarian and in the kitchen for over 30 years.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Randy A. Buhler

Randy A. Buhler

Randy A. Buhler, age 65, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 from natural causes. Randy was born on September 7, 1956 in Madison, WI to Robert and Marion (Smith) Buhler. He grew up and graduated from DeForest High School. Randy had a variety of jobs through out his life but his main passion was cooking. He also enjoyed gardening, running Randy's Produce from his home, fishing, cats, loved his Busch beer, collecting antiques, working on tractors, and splitting wood. The simple things in life brought him the most joy. Everyone knew Randy and he made friends wherever he went with his cheerfulness and silly sense of humor.
MADISON, WI
Daniel R. Lewicki

Daniel R. Lewicki

Daniel R. Lewicki, 38, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison. Daniel was born on August 19, 1983 in Madison to Robert and Mary (Majewski) Lewicki. Daniel was very dedicated to his family. Daniel loved his brother David so very much....
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

David Harland Gorder

David H. Gorder, age 72, was called to Eternal Life unexpectedly on May 7, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 12, 1950 in Columbus and was the son of William and Elaine (Brandt) Gorder. He married the love of his life, Rosanne Meinholz, on June 19, 1976 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marshall. David graduated from Waterloo High School in 1968.
WATERLOO, WI
Lynn Jean Cohee

Lynn Jean Cohee

Lynn Cohee, 74, of Spring Green died Friday, May 6, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM at the Spring Green Community Church on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Visitation will be held at the Spring Green Community Church on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the service at 11:00 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
SPRING GREEN, WI
Channel 3000

Patricia M. Hohlstein

Patricia M. Hohlstein, age 80, of Livingston, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born to Marjorie Houff and William Fields on March 3, 1942 and enjoyed being raised by Henry and Phyllis Jorgenson on the farm in rural Mineral Point. She often told stories of all the mischief and adventures she had with her siblings there. She graduated in 1959 from Linden High School where she was prom queen as well as a cheerleader. Shortly after graduation, she met the love of her life, John C. Hohlstein, and they were married on June 14, 1963. They spent many of their first years traveling together, while managing a chain of restaurants. They enjoyed time on the water in their houseboat with their children, family and friends – water skiing and fishing. Pat and John eventually landed in rural Rewey, where she was best known for her fantastic cooking and entertaining at the local watering holes. After retirement, she resided in rural Livingston. She enjoyed tending to her birds and flowers, while watching the animals frolicking from the deck. She also loved to read and do crossword puzzles. She had a passion for research and genealogy, which she worked on diligently for years. She always looked forward to spending time with family and friends. Patsy was genuinely kind, selfless, thoughtful, and sincerely cared about everyone. The love she had for the ones she loved was fierce and unwavering. Her bright smile would light up a room and make everyone feel welcome.
LIVINGSTON, WI
Mark Steven Loomis

Mark Steven Loomis

Mark Steven Loomis, age 70 of Spring Green, died on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. He was born on February 12, 1952, the 4th child of Roy "Bud" Loomis and Margaret (Schuetz) Loomis. Mark lived most of his life in Spring Green, where he leaves behind many friends.
SPRING GREEN, WI
Channel 3000

Thomas (Tom) S. Grotelueschen

Thomas ( Tom) S. Grotelueschen was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on March 24, 1933, to parents Edmund and Josephine (Nowak) Grotelueschen. He passed away, in the presence of loved ones, in Hospice Care at Cape Canaveral Hospital, FL on March 4, eighteen days short of his 89th birthday. A Celebration...
WHITEWATER, WI
Larry Murphy

Larry Murphy

Larry Murphy was taken home by the good Lord on Saturday, May 7, 2022. He was born August 20, 1943 and raised on a dairy farm near Hollandale. He attended St. Joseph's Grade School and graduated from Hollandale High School. After graduation he attended UW-Platteville where he obtained a BA in English, Journalism and Secondary Education, and later earned his Master's degree. He would go on to become a published author of his book "Paddy".
HOLLANDALE, WI
Channel 3000

Madge Anna Cross Brinson

Madge Anna Cross Brinson passed peacefully into heaven on April 29, 2022, at 100 years of age. She was born in Chatham County, NC, near Corinth in 1922. She lived on a farm with her parents, James Cross Sr. and lula (Dickens) Cross, brother, James Jr., and sisters, Hazel, Mary, and Helen. She was taught to be resilient from a young age, helping in the fields picking cotton, growing vegetables, milking cows, and raising chickens. Her greatest childhood memories were of her family singing and playing music together on the piano, fiddle, guitar and ukulele. When Madge was just 4 years old, she contracted Polio. She was very lucky to survive, and she was believed to be the oldest living Polio survivor in 2022. Madge's father died in 1935 leaving Iula to maintain the household and raise five children. Their strong faith helped them through these tough times.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Pet of the Week: Isabelle

You can learn more about Isabelle and the other animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society at giveshelter.org.
DANE COUNTY, WI
