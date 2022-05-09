ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

High UK inflation could last for ‘years rather than months’, warns economist

By Richard Partington Economics correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211Qah_0fXuKnaO00
A view of the Royal Exchange building and Bank of England, Threadneedle Street Photograph: Thomas Krych/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

The squeeze on British households from high inflation could be bigger and last longer than expected, amid a series of economic shocks from Brexit, Covid and Russia’s war in Ukraine, economists have warned.

Michael Saunders, a member of the Bank of England ’s rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC), said inflation was “uncomfortably high” as households come under pressure from soaring energy, food and fuel bills.

The independent economist, who voted for a bigger rise in borrowing costs last week than most of his MPC colleagues, said he was concerned that expectations for higher inflation could become entrenched for longer than hoped.

“Energy price squeezes are painful. They hit those on the lowest incomes worst,” he said.

His warning was echoed by Andy Haldane , the Bank’s former chief economist who now leads the Royal Society for Arts thinktank, who said high rates of inflation could stick around for “years rather than months”.

Haldane, who was among the most prominent economists to sound the alarm on inflation risks before he quit the Bank last year, told LBC radio station that he wished tougher action had been taken sooner.

Asked if inflation could rise above 10% or go even higher, he said: “It could. I fear it might … I’m slightly fearful, it might stick around for some little while as well. This won’t be come and gone in a matter of months. I think this could be years rather than months.”

Threadneedle Street raised its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to a 13-year high of 1% last week to combat soaring inflation, despite warning there were growing risks of a recession caused by the cost of living crisis.

The Bank said the measure for the annual rise in living costs could breach 10% later this year, but then was likely to fall back towards its 2% target within three years’ time as the economic shocks from Covid and the war in Ukraine gradually fade.

Saunders, who alongside two other members of the nine-strong MPC was in the minority calling for a tougher 0.5 percentage point rate rise, said it would be better to ramp up borrowing costs more aggressively now to stop persistently high rates of inflation in future.

“I put considerable weight on risks that, unless checked by monetary policy, domestic capacity and inflation pressures would probably be greater and more persistent than the central forecast,” he said in a speech at the Resolution Foundation thinktank.

Such a plan could help avoid more aggressive hikes to hit the 2% target in future, which “could be very costly in economic terms,” he said.

Saunders, who is due to step down from the MPC in August, said Britain’s economy was suffering from “a series of major shocks” from Brexit, the Covid pandemic and soaring energy prices, alongside longer-term effects from an ageing population.

Shortages of workers and a lack of business investment could have been exacerbated by leaving the EU, he said, at a time when a mismatch between supply and demand in the jobs market was forcing employers to raise workers’ pay.

“Costs relating to Brexit appear to have played some role, although this effect has recently diminished as one-off cost increases start to drop out of the annual comparison,” he said.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Driven by unemployment at the lowest level in 40 years and record job vacancies, Threadneedle Street forecasts average wage growth will come close to 6% this year. However, this remains significantly below inflation, adding to pressure on workers, while average pay settlements are expected to fall back next year.

Haldane, who served as the head of Boris Johnson’s levelling up taskforce for six months between leaving the Bank and joining the RSA this spring, said there was a “better than evens chance” that Britain’s economy would fall into recession.

“We could find ourselves heading south rather than north,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shoppers ‘put brakes’ on spending due to surge in cost of living

Consumers have “put the brakes” on their shopping habits due to the soaring cost of living, according to figures.The latest BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor revealed that sales dipped in April after a sharp downturn in consumer confidence.Separate figures from Barclaycard showed that credit card spending on retail and eating out slowed last month as people tightened their belts.Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said: “The rising cost of living has crushed consumer confidence and put the brakes on consumer spending.”The data from the BRC and KPMG reported that total sales fell 0.3% in April – the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Saunders
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Andy Haldane
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Economists#European Union#Uk#Royal Exchange#Bank Of England#British#Covid#The Bank Of England#Mpc#Lbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
freightwaves.com

Why diesel prices are soaring beyond crude and gasoline, and are likely to continue that way

Along with the pain of higher prices in general at the pump, truck drivers are dealing with the fact that diesel has risen beyond increases in crude and gasoline. The numbers are stark on how much diesel has risen relative to other benchmark oil prices in recent weeks. According to the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), retail gasoline is up 26% from the start of the year — but diesel is up 42.8%.
TRAFFIC
Kiplinger

Why Are Gas Prices Still Going Up?

Drivers in 2022 face an increasingly painful experience every time they fill up their gas tanks. National-average regular unleaded gas prices sit at $4.23 per gallon as of this writing – up 2% from $4.13 just a week ago, up 29% from $3.28 at the start of the year and 45% higher than the $2.91 national average a year ago.
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

271K+
Followers
69K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy