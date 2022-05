FIRST ON FOX: Moab murder suspect Adam Pinkusiewicz was an early person of interest in the August 2021 slayings of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, and a private investigator hired by the victims' family says he had an alleged "animus" toward the two lesbians and skipped town shortly after their shooting deaths. He even failed to pick up his final paycheck from the job he worked alongside Turner, the investigator says.

MOAB, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO