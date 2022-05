Some people are still waiting for their 2020 tax refund. Some who are still waiting have gotten their 2021 returns though. Experts recommend that if you filed your 2020 and 2021 taxes but only got the 2021 refund, to contact your local congress person. You could also try contacting the IRS or a taxpayer advocate, but may not have any luck. Read more about it here.

INCOME TAX ・ 3 DAYS AGO