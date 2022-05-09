ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Police looking for persons of interest in property damage case

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9p6D_0fXuJwFU00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for three individuals in connection to a property damage case.

The three are considered “persons of interest” in a property damage case that occurred at the Children’s Museum located at 501 E. Ringgold Street, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

Three arrested, one wanted for knocking man unconscious outside bar

According to the post, the museum sustained a broken window and the subjects were captured on video in the immediate area.

Those with information are asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS (8477), or use the p3 mobile application.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Police search for vehicle,owner used in burglary

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for a vehicle used in a burglary. Brownsville PD is looking to identify the owner of the vehicle as it was used in a burglary that occurred in the parking lot of the 300 block of Morrison Road. The […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Have you seen her: Police search for credit card abuse suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for a person of interest in a credit card abuse case. Brownsville Police Department detectives are looking to identify a woman wanted as a person of interest in a credit card abuse case. The victim told authorities her wallet was taken from the 2300 block of North Expressway, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Investigation underway for drive-by shooting that left one dead

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead, suspects are believed to have fled to Mexico. On May 5, at 11:56 p.m. the Hidalgo County Sheriffs’ Office (HCSO) deputies responded to the 1800 block of Chicago Street in rural Alton in reference to deadly conduct, according […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
myrgv.com

18-year-old Alton man charged with murder in drive-by shooting

EDINBURG — An Alton man accused of participating in a drive-by shooting was charged with murder Wednesday afternoon at the Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office. David Robles, 18, was charged with murder by Justice of the Peace Jaime Muñoz for the death of a 34-year-old Mission man on Thursday.
ALTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Ringgold, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
kurv.com

No Progress Made In Cameron County Missing Baby Case

Law enforcement in Cameron County say their investigation into the disappearance of an infant is currently going nowhere. Zachary De La Rosa and Susanne Pierce were arrested in March after their newborn child was reported missing. Investigators from several agencies were unable to find the child despite numerous searches in the Port Isabel area.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Fourth suspect in bar assault case in custody

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The fourth suspect in an assault case involving a man being beaten unconscious outside a bar is now in custody, police say. Sergio Garza turned himself into Brownsville police on Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity. Police said that around 2 a.m. on May 1, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Teen charged in connection with thefts at Pharr smoke shops

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of burglaries at smoke shops across the city of Pharr. Edwin Diaz, 19, was charged with robbery, a first-degree felony; two counts of burglary of a building, a state jail felony; and one count of criminal attempt burglary of a building, a Class A Misdemeanor.
PHARR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Property Damage#Mobile Application#Brownsville Pd#P3#Kveo Tv
KRGV

Heavy law enforcement presence spotted outside Donna home

Heavy law enforcement presence was spotted Wednesday in a Donna neighborhood. Multiple troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety and an ambulance were seen in a neighborhood on Sioux Road near La Rosa. Channel 5 News reached out to DPS for details, but we’re still waiting to hear back...
DONNA, TX
myrgv.com

Police: Teen arrested for robbing Pharr smoke shop, targeting others

A tip led police to a 19-year-old man who is accused of targeting four smoke shops in Pharr and other neighboring cities, according to a news release police sent Tuesday. Police believe Edwin Diaz entered the Black Sheep Smoke Shop, located at 1513 S. Cage Blvd. in Pharr, shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday and demanded that the clerk turn around and not move.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Man kills himself at Pharr gun range

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated. PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man died after police say he shot himself at a gun range on Wednesday. Police responded to the Point Blank gun range in Pharr on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot by gunfire. A man was taken to the […]
PHARR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Wanted Wednesday

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two wanted suspects. According to their Facebook post, HCSO said Marcos Antonio Molina Gonzalez, 37 is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Jose Padilla, 35 is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. HCSO is asking the public if they […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Alton House Destroyed By Intoxicated Teenage Driver

A teenager is facing a DWI charge after crashing into a house in Alton. Police say a vehicle being driven by a female juvenile early Tuesday morning smashed into two other vehicles parked outside the house, then careened into the house. The wreck caused the roof of the small wood-frame home to come crashing down, destroying the home.
ALTON, TX
KIII 3News

Two people killed in crash between Sinton, Mathis

SINTON, Texas — Two South Texas residents were killed in a crash between Mathis and Sinton Thursday morning, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said. The crash happened on TX-188 and FM 796. Two vehicles were involved and photos from the scene show one truck on its side. San...
SINTON, TX
KRGV

Man dies after shooting himself in Pharr shooting range, police say

A death investigation is underway after police say a McAllen man shot himself at a shooting range in Pharr. According to police, 22-year-old Robert Levrier rented a gun and a box of ammunition from the Pointblank shooting range Wednesday at around noon, where he went on to “self-inflict a single gunshot.”
PHARR, TX
KLST/KSAN

Pharr PD: Two arrested, 700 grams of marijuana, $2,500 confiscated

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police used an anonymous tip to make arrests relating to a stash house on Friday. According to a release, an anonymous caller provided tips to Pharr police that suspicious activity was taking place at a home on the 100 block of West Cardinal in Pharr. The reported activity included vehicles coming […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy