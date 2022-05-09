Police looking for persons of interest in property damage case
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for three individuals in connection to a property damage case.
The three are considered "persons of interest" in a property damage case that occurred at the Children's Museum located at 501 E. Ringgold Street, according to a post by Brownsville PD.
According to the post, the museum sustained a broken window and the subjects were captured on video in the immediate area.
Those with information are asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS (8477), or use the p3 mobile application.
