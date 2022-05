LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an attempted vehicle burglary on May 3. According to authorities, the incident happened at about 5:10 a.m. at a home located just north of the intersection of Deerfield and Michigan avenues. Video captured a suspect attempt to enter a vehicle in the driveway and quickly moved on when he realizes the door was locked.

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO