ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

11-year-old accused of sending assistant principal to the hospital

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvSeU_0fXuIcwp00

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fifth grader in South Carolina is accused of attacking an assistant principal, injuring them and sending them to the hospital.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Drayton Hall Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, where an assistant principal told officers that she had been kicked and punched by a student, according to an incident report obtained by WCBD.

The assistant principal had pulled the fifth grade student out of class to clean up a mess in the bathroom. When he didn’t want to, they got into an argument before the 11-year-old yelled at her “and struck [her] in the face,” WCBD reported. The assistant principal told police that the student tried to run away after hitting her, but when she tried to stop him, he punched and kicked her.

Police spoke to the student, who admitted to hitting the administrator and reportedly said that he did not feel badly about it, WCSC reported.

Police said that the student’s mother told them he had also assaulted her recently, WCBD reported.

Another staff member at the school told an officer the same student had also recently assaulted her, WCSC reported.

No arrests have been made, and police told WCSC they are working with the victim to determine whether any charges will be filed.

The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation, WCBD reported.

In a statement, the Charleston County School District said, “Law enforcement was contacted immediately following this incident, and the staff member was transported to the hospital. We are following district protocols to address the matter,” WCSC reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

BCSO: Mom punched child at Summerville skating rink

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A mother is facing charges after deputies say she struck her 9-year-old son multiple times at a Summerville roller-skating rink. Deputies responded to Music and Motion on College Park Road around 3 p.m. on May 3 for a call about possible child abuse. According to BCSO, the woman’s son got into an […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman charged after cutting sister with knife during argument

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department arrested a woman Wednesday night after she allegedly cut her sister with a knife during a verbal argument. Police were dispatched to a location on Rice Drive in West Ashley for a report of a stabbing offense. According to CPD, Nichole Settle (26) got into an argument […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stabbing at high school was carefully planned, including getaway car, deputies say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing at a local high school. Alexander High School went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a student was stabbed in the cafeteria and was rushed to the hospital. The incident was captured on surveillance video. Deputies said the conflict that led up to the stabbing may have started off campus.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man accused of beating another resident at a Florida nursing home

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested for allegedly beating another resident at a Florida nursing home on Wednesday. WFTV says deputies arrived around 2 a.m. on Wednesday at Gold Choice Assisted Living & Memory Care facility in the Palm Coast area to find a 77-year-old woman dead in the room of another resident. Investigators found that the room belonged to Cliff Mody, 72, and the woman lived in another room. The woman had obvious signs of trauma.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WBTW News13

2 juveniles accused of assaulting Marion County middle school custodian

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly attacking a Marion County middle school custodian, according to deputies. The juveniles are being charged with third-degree assault and battery in the incident, which happened Tuesday at Johnakin Middle School, Tammy Erwin, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said in an email. The custody suffered […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies hope technology will solve 1977 Berkeley County cold case

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been nearly 45 years since a worker clearing brush in a Goose Creek field discovered the skeletal remains of a woman. For almost 45 years, the bones have remained unidentified. But Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced Wednesday that a technological advancement might finally help them identify her and learn how her remains ended up there.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Georgia man charged with attempted murder after Lake City stabbing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgia man is in jail after stabbing someone in the neck, according to authorities. Hasani Amir Cameron has been charged with attempted murder, according to booking records. He was booked into jail on Wednesday, and is awaiting a bond hearing. Cameron, a 19-year-old from Snellville, Georgia, stabbed a person in […]
LAKE CITY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Police#Assistant Principal#Violent Crime#Wcbd#Wcsc
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

GA deputies accused of profiling HBCU lacrosse team after searching bus for drugs

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Delaware State University officials are calling a traffic stop by Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies racial profiling. On April 20, the women’s lacrosse team was heading back from a competition in Florida and their bus was crossing Interstate 95 in Liberty County when a sheriff’s detail pulled over their bus for what depuites are saying was a traffic violation.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Man dies while burying woman he strangled, South Carolina officials say

TRENTON, S.C. — A 60-year-old man who strangled his girlfriend died of a heart attack while burying her body in their South Carolina backyard, investigators said. Deputies found Joseph Anthony McKinnon’s body Saturday after neighbors called and reported an unconscious man in a yard in Trenton, the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
TRENTON, SC
live5news.com

Family wants apology after they claim son was wrongfully detained

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family wants an apology from law enforcement after they claim their son was wrongfully detained in an April investigation. Deputies were investigating a report of gunshots fired in the area of Cartwright Drive and Hitching Post Road in West Ashley on April 29, according to a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office incident report. Witnesses reported that a red Dodge Charger may be involved.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
144K+
Followers
104K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy