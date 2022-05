Preceptor Delta Xi along with its partner Preceptor Nu, Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi, held another very successful flower sale again this year. With profits from the flower sales, Preceptor Delta Xi was able to donate to Salina Shares, Women Helping Women, Meals on Wheels, ACS Youth Relay for Life and Adult Relay for Life. Giving through Match Madness allowed our funds to go even further.

SALINA, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO