Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Brian France made an arrest in a robbery case. After an investigation conducted by Lt. Chris Edwards and Det. Robert Reed, an arrest warrant was issued for 39-year-old Christopher Vaughn of Lily. Deputy France took Vaughn into custody off KY 490 in the East Bernstadt area. Vaughn was charged with complicity to commit robbery in the first-degree regarding the Vape Shop robbery back in February. He was found in possession of a duffel bag containing a large amount of cash and a pistol. Vaughn told police someone gave him the bag, but refused to identify that person. Vaughn was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO