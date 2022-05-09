ULI Lifetime Achievement Award 2022

The Michigan and Northern Ohio chapters of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) hosted its 37th annual Promise Ball on Friday, May 6, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. The event featured a cocktail hour, a seated dinner, entertainment, and live and silent auctions, the latter of which raised funds for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ending type 1 diabetes. This year, Jill Geisendorfer, a long-serving board member for the Detroit chapter, was the event honoree. The presenting sponsor was Ford Motor Co., while other sponsors included Hallmark, Mahogany, Huntington, McKinley, MSX International, OneMagnify, Pentastar Aviation, Priority Health, UHY, Warner, and Gardner White. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.

