ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ULI Lifetime Achievement Award 2022

By Jake Bekemeyer
dbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan District Council of the Urban Land Institute hosted its 2022 Lifetime Achievement Dinner on Tuesday, May 3, at the MGM...

www.dbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbusiness.com

JDRF Promise Ball 2022

The Michigan and Northern Ohio chapters of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) hosted its 37th annual Promise Ball on Friday, May 6, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. The event featured a cocktail hour, a seated dinner, entertainment, and live and silent auctions, the latter of which raised funds for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ending type 1 diabetes. This year, Jill Geisendorfer, a long-serving board member for the Detroit chapter, was the event honoree. The presenting sponsor was Ford Motor Co., while other sponsors included Hallmark, Mahogany, Huntington, McKinley, MSX International, OneMagnify, Pentastar Aviation, Priority Health, UHY, Warner, and Gardner White. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Varnum Adds Gregory M. Wright to Corporate Practice as Partner at Novi Office

Varnum, a Michigan law firm providing business and personal legal services with offices throughout the state, announced Gregory M. Wright has joined the firm’s corporate practice team as a partner and will be based in the firm’s Novi office. Wright focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, securities...
NOVI, MI
dbusiness.com

Don Ferguson Joins Detroit’s BDOPE as Partner and Business Development Director

Don Ferguson, co-founder of Michigan’s Anteel Tequila, has become a partner and business development director for Detroit’s BDOPE, which stands for daring, original, purpose, and esoteric, bottled water brand. BDOPE was founded in 2019 by Jackie Wallace, a Michigan business owner, songwriter, published author, and mental health awareness...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
dbusiness.com

Downtown Detroit Partnership Names Lila Asante-Appiah Chief Administrative Officer

The Downtown Detroit Partnership has announced Lila Asante-Appiah as the organizations chief administrative officer. The Downtown Detroit Partnership convenes business, philanthropic, and government partners to create a vibrant and resilient urban core for Detroit and the surrounding community. In this role, Asante-Appiah oversees all aspects of human resource management and organizational development for the DDP.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Terrel White Honored as Outstanding Young Professional by the Association of Fundraising Professionals

Terrel White, the newly named director of advancement at The Center for Nonprofit Excellence in Charlottesville, Va., who worked in Michigan for many years and still serves on the boards of many Michigan organizations, has been honored as one of the five Outstanding Young Professionals by the Association of Fundraising Professionals in Arlington, Va.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uli#Built Environment#Mgm Grand Detroit#Charity#The Mgm Grand Detroit
dbusiness.com

Comerica Bank Introduces Dedicated Renewable Energy Solutions Group

Comerica Bank, a Dallas-based bank with branches throughout Michigan and its main state office in Detroit, has announced the expansion of its Environmental Services Department (ESD) with the introduction of a new group dedicated to growing and supporting its renewable energy business. Matt Breight, senior vice president and ESD group...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Rise Family of Cos. Launches in Southfield to Enhance Health Care Revenue Outcomes

Healthrise in Southfield, which provides expertise and solutions to enhance hospital revenue cycles, today announced the formation of the Rise Family of Cos., a portfolio of four enterprises that will work together to advance the people, processes, and technology critical to ensuring end-to-end revenue cycle success. In addition to Healthrise,...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
dbusiness.com

University of Michigan Survey of Consumers Announces Leadership Change

Joanne Hsu, a principal economist at the Federal Reserve Board, will succeed Richard Curtin as director of the University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers. Curtin has served as the director of the Surveys of Consumers in the Survey Research Center at the Institute for Social Research since 1976, after receiving his Ph.D. from U-M in 1975.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
dbusiness.com

Farmington Hills’ Humanetics Reorganizes into Digital, Safety, and Sensor Tech Divisions

Humanetics, a digital industrial technology company based in Farmington Hills, today announced a new structure to better drive and enhance innovative digital, safety, and sensor technology. The three business portfolios will operate under a single Humanetics umbrella. “Humanetics has been the most trusted partner in safety solutions for 70 years,...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
dbusiness.com

KeyBank Acquires Student Loan-focused Fintech Company

KeyBank, a Cleveland-based bank and financial services company with branches throughout southeast Michigan, announced it has acquired GradFin, a Public Service Loan Forgiveness counseling provider based in Philadelphia. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. GradFin offers high-touch advisory solutions for individuals seeking assistance with student loan debt. GradFin experts...
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

SkySpecs in Ann Arbor Raises $80M to Expand Autonomous Drone Platform

SkySpecs, an Ann Arbor-based provider of renewable energy operations and management solutions, today announced it has closed an $80 million strategic capital raise led by the sustainable investing business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management with additional participation from a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources and other existing investors. Existing investors...
ANN ARBOR, MI
dbusiness.com

Metro Detroit Homes Sales Decrease as Prices Rise

The April 2022 Housing Report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy showed a 5.5 percent decrease in home sales year-over-year to go along with an 8 percent price increase in the same time. “Buyers that carried over from last year along with buyers that have come into the market...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Detroit Entrepreneur Develops Sleek, Compact Luggage to Avoid Airline Bag Fees

With more airlines charging for carry-on bags, making upcharges a painful downside of flying, Detroit entrepreneur Stephen Davis today debuted a more compact travel solution. Called Take OFF Luggage, Davis designed a carry-on in which the wheels easily pop off, allowing the bag to be stowed as an under-the-seat personal item which passengers can take onboard for free.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

United Wholesale Mortgage Reports Q1 Profits Amid Rising Interest Rates

UWM Holdings Corp., the publicly traded indirect parent of Pontiac’s United Wholesale Mortgage, today announced its results for the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, which showed a loan origination volume of $38.8 billion, down from $49.1 billion in Q1 of 2021. “This quarter, we demonstrated that our business can...
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy