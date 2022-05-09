ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upgrade Your Everyday Tank Dress With This Ruffle Trim Version

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Fashion update! A tank dress is a staple of ours for the summer — and even on spring days when the weather is warm enough. The basic structure of a tank dress is relatively straightforward, so some options boast a unique vibe thanks to dainty details throughout. The little things matter, and they're what we notice while shopping for simple styles !

The framework of the tank dress is traditional throughout this number from No Boundaries , but there a few additions to the look that caught our attention immediately. After further inspection, we don't think we can get through the summer season without this frock in our closet!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHgn4_0fXuHoVK00
This bodycon dress has a standard scoop neck and a back that dips lower — with the hem reaching down to the mid-thigh region. Sure, it may be on the shorter side — but it's anything but scandalous. The details that drew Us to this dress are threefold. For starters, it's made from a ribbed material which makes it extra soft and stretchy. We adore anything ribbed, especially when it's packaged into a put-together piece like this dress!

The next major detail is the ruffle trim that's along the hem and on the top of the garment . It's not over-the-top, but the ruffles are noticeable enough to make an impact. And finally, the buttons that run along the front are the cherry on top!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTMYH_0fXuHoVK00
You can currently pick up this look in four different colors : Black, super pale green, brown and burnt orange. Every single one of these shades is ideal for the spring and summer months, though the black version would likely be the best versatile pick to go with. Jazz it up for the night with heels or keep it casual with some sneakers. How you style the dress is up to you, but we're willing to bet it's going to be a part of your everyday rotation — we know we're already considering coming back for more!

Lounge Now, Wear Out Later: Meet Your New Palazzo Pants

Read article

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from No Boundaries and shop all of the women's fashion on sale at Walmart here !

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

