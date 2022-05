Salina man injured when car rear-ended; Assaria boy cited

TOPEKA —Law enforcement authorities investigating a motorcycle crash that critically injured a woman have made an arrest. Just before 10:30 p.m. May 1, police attempted to stop a motorcycle for traffic infractions in the area of the 3500 block of SW 29th Terrace in Topeka, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. The operator of the motorcycle later identified as 31-year-old Austen T. Burris of Topeka failed to stop and took off at a high rate of speed.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO