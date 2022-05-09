PA State Working Animal Foundation

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sarah Scholl
Cover picture for the articleHere in the Midstate, the folks who honor police, military, service, and search and...

89 years old and still devoted to Cumberland Valley students

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland Valley School District employee celebrated a milestone birthday, as well as 31 years in the food service industry. Betty Whistler, who works in food service for the school district, celebrated her 89th birthday on Wednesday, May 11. She is also in her 31st year of foodservice.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Dog rescued from sinkhole in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family’s beloved pet dog was rescued Wednesday morning after falling down a sinkhole in Centre County. “Exploring the newly found sinkhole seemed like a good idea at the time – so many new sniffs to explore and a dog always follows his nose,” the Alpha Fire Company said in […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Puppies thrown away in Scranton dumpster

SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after two puppies were found in a dumpster in Lackawanna County. The animals were in rough shape but are being cared for at an animal shelter. "It made me sick to my stomach. Terrible, terrible." Bob Tighe describes the moment he saw...
SCRANTON, PA
Middlesex farmer warns neighbors after chickens found dead

On a spring Friday morning April 29, Art King of Harvest Valley Farms in Middlesex Township went down to feed his chickens as he would on any other day. But instead of a pen full of hungry birds, King found a ghastly sight. All 39 of his chickens were dead.
MIDDLESEX, PA
AG Shapiro brings treatment initiative to Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro made a stop in Elk County on Wednesday, announcing a collaborative program is expanding. The expansion of the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative to Elk County will now allow people seeking treatment to use local law enforcement as a resource without the threat of an arrest.
ELK COUNTY, PA
Verber Dental Plan

Verber Dental can help you afford your dental services with their dental plan. Learn more about the plan, what it covers and how to sign up.
Where PA residents can access hundreds of e-books for free

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In an effort to ensure that all Pennsylvania residents have equal access to library books, the PA Department of Education has added 350 e-books to POWER Library. In a press release, the PDE said that 350 new books have been added to Pennsylvania’s public electronic...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Harrisburg street dedicated to Civil War solider

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Celebrating the work of a Harrisburg native on Wednesday, May 11, Mayor Wanda Williams was joined by state and county leaders for a special street dedication. Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters...
HARRISBURG, PA
Pa. State Police releases traffic enforcement report

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Troop J of the Pennsylvania State Police released a report from their traffic enforcement detail. The detail occurred on Tuesday, May 10, in Lancaster York, and Chester Counties. The detail focused on Route 30 in all three of the counties mentioned. Crash data was utilized...
LANCASTER, PA
Pennsylvania man sentenced for shooting into county Democratic HQ

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to three years and one month in prison for sending threatening messages and shooting into the offices of the Montgomery County Democratic Headquarters. United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Anthony Francis Nero, 48, of Norristown, PA, was...
NORRISTOWN, PA
State Police investigating theft of 300 geese decoys in Lebanon Co.

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Troopers from The Pennsylvania State Police out of the Jonestown Barracks are investigating a theft from February 2022. According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, 300 geese decoys were stolen from a field in Swatara Township, Lebanon County. Get daily news, weather, breaking...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

