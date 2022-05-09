PA State Working Animal Foundation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags at half staff in honor of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19 effective immediately. Flags will fly at half staff until sunset on Monday, May 16. The governor also ordered the flags to be lowered to...
What you need to know today, Thursday, May 12, 2022. High: 77; Low: 61. Partly sunny. Company sold: Kessler’s Meats, a 100-year-old Lemoyne company known for its smoked meats and hot dogs, including signature Nittany Lion Franks, has been sold. No charges: A police officer who shocked a Middletown...
Record file photoSOUTH AVIS, PA – Terrapin is pleased to announce the purchase of its medical marijuana grower/processor facility located at 180 Henry Street in South Avis, Pa. Terrapin purchased the building from the Henry Street Partnership for $10.75 million. The purchase announcement was made on Wednesday. Since cutting...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland Valley School District employee celebrated a milestone birthday, as well as 31 years in the food service industry. Betty Whistler, who works in food service for the school district, celebrated her 89th birthday on Wednesday, May 11. She is also in her 31st year of foodservice.
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family’s beloved pet dog was rescued Wednesday morning after falling down a sinkhole in Centre County. “Exploring the newly found sinkhole seemed like a good idea at the time – so many new sniffs to explore and a dog always follows his nose,” the Alpha Fire Company said in […]
SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after two puppies were found in a dumpster in Lackawanna County. The animals were in rough shape but are being cared for at an animal shelter. "It made me sick to my stomach. Terrible, terrible." Bob Tighe describes the moment he saw...
“Roameo” is slated to make his debut in “Leadline at Devon” as he carries his young rider in the show ring. But his path to the show is different from most of the other horses. An Emotional Beginning. When I first met Roameo, it was love at...
Multiple people saw a black bear in the Mechanicsburg Borough earlier this week, police said. Three people called borough police around 7 a.m. after spotting the bear in the area of Allen, Main and Simpson streets, police said. The bear was heading southwest and has not been seen since Monday...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. Pennsylvanians ages 70 or over would be exempted from serving on jury duty under new legislation proposed by State Rep. Pam Snyder. Snyder, a Democrat representing portions of Greene, Fayette and Washington counties in western Pennsylvania, said her...
On a spring Friday morning April 29, Art King of Harvest Valley Farms in Middlesex Township went down to feed his chickens as he would on any other day. But instead of a pen full of hungry birds, King found a ghastly sight. All 39 of his chickens were dead.
SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Area School District Superintendent says an ‘issue’ on one of the district’s buses had a student in need of medical care Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Frank Jankowski told parents in an alert the district called first responders in an effort to be ‘abundantly...
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro made a stop in Elk County on Wednesday, announcing a collaborative program is expanding. The expansion of the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative to Elk County will now allow people seeking treatment to use local law enforcement as a resource without the threat of an arrest.
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four bodies of water until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Montgomery County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission surveys from 2020 revealed that the...
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In an effort to ensure that all Pennsylvania residents have equal access to library books, the PA Department of Education has added 350 e-books to POWER Library. In a press release, the PDE said that 350 new books have been added to Pennsylvania’s public electronic...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Celebrating the work of a Harrisburg native on Wednesday, May 11, Mayor Wanda Williams was joined by state and county leaders for a special street dedication.
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Troop J of the Pennsylvania State Police released a report from their traffic enforcement detail. The detail occurred on Tuesday, May 10, in Lancaster York, and Chester Counties. The detail focused on Route 30 in all three of the counties mentioned. Crash data was utilized...
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to three years and one month in prison for sending threatening messages and shooting into the offices of the Montgomery County Democratic Headquarters. United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Anthony Francis Nero, 48, of Norristown, PA, was...
New COVID-19 cases in Centre County and throughout Pennsylvania continued to rise over the past seven days, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s weekly update on Wednesday. Centre County added 280 cases during that time, a 52% increase over the prior week’s new cases. The county’s seven-day rolling...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Troopers from The Pennsylvania State Police out of the Jonestown Barracks are investigating a theft from February 2022. According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, 300 geese decoys were stolen from a field in Swatara Township, Lebanon County.
