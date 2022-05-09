ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Studio offering pottery classes to open in McKinney

By Miranda Jaimes
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Glaze Ceramic Studio will open in July at 610 Elm St., Ste. 1450, McKinney, at the old cotton mill. The studio will offer beginner, intermediate and advanced courses in hand-building and wheel-throwing pottery creations. Glaze Ceramic...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Goddard School of Honey Creek opens in McKinney

The Goddard School opened its third McKinney location May 2. The Goddard School of Honey Creek is located at 7300 Steiger Trail near the Trinity Falls community. The school offers a play-based learning experience using the most current, academically endorsed methods in early childhood education, according to a Goddard School news release. Children will have the opportunity at the school to develop skills, such as creativity, communication, collaboration and critical thinking through activities, such as chess, yoga, robotics and music, the release stated. The 11,255-square-foot school has 10 classrooms to serve infants through pre-K classes, an indoor gym, two outdoor playgrounds and a learning area. 469-215-2121. www.goddardschool.com/schools/tx/mckinney/mckinney-honey-creek.
MCKINNEY, TX
countylinemagazine.com

2022 Concert by the Lake Series

The City of Rockwall is thrilled to Announce the 2022 Concert by the Lake Series schedule. See website for complete schedule. This summer, starting May 12th, Rockwall welcomes back the Concert by the Lake Series to the FREE Live Music Capital of North Texas and the Brad Griggs Amphitheater Stage at The Harbor! What band are you most excited to see?
ROCKWALL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco ISD, city performing arts center could cost at least double planned amount, presentation shows

Frisco’s performing arts center could end up costing more than double what the city originally planned, according to a May 9 presentation to the Frisco ISD board of trustees. Representatives from CBRE, the Dallas-based commercial real estate firm, and architecture firm Corgan presented survey findings that included cost estimates...
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

Student Launches Ted Talk At Plano Senior High School

In his years as a Plano Independent School District student, Arbaaz Karim has built quite an impressive resume: from launching a clothing line to organizing a mental health and wellness campaign and to getting accepted to Harvard University, where he will attend in the fall. But before Karim walks the stage as a graduate of Plano Senior High School, the 18-year-old will close off his final year with a historical milestone.
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Mckinney, TX
Entertainment
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Palms & Pottery, uprooted to new McKinney location, thriving in new digs

After Leo and Caroline Yruegas had a pool put in at their home, Leo decided he wanted to plant a palm tree by the pool. However, he said he had a hard time finding local places that sold palm trees. With the seed for an idea planted, he bought a greenhouse and started growing palm trees to sell to others.“We’d sell out every month,” Leo said.
MCKINNEY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

New indoor multi-sport facility, AmeriSports, breaks ground in Rockwall

ROCKWALL, TX (May 12, 2022) AmeriSports, LLC broke ground recently on a new indoor sports facility which is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2023. The facility is the first phase of a multi-phase 56-acre project and will be located at 3101 Fit Sport Life Blvd near the corner of FM549 and I30. AmeriSports hosted a ground breaking ceremony today to celebrate the beginning of construction. The ceremony was held along Capital Blvd next to the construction site.
ROCKWALL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Planet Fitness officially opens Keller Parkway location in Keller

Planet Fitness recently opened its new Keller location the first week of May at 1610 Keller Parkway, according to a spokesperson with the gym. According to the Planet Fitness website, the Keller location is 24,000 square feet and includes new equipment, fully equipped locker rooms and Black Card Spa amenities. Planet Fitness offers two memberships for users, and both provide free fitness training, the website states. The gym has over 2,000 locations throughout all 50 states, Canada, Australia and Latin America. 682-294-2187. www.planetfitness.com.
KELLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pottery#Glaze Ceramic Studio#The Prosper Press#The Anna Melissa Tribune
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney library temporarily closes for repairs

John and Judy Gay Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed for the time being due to an HVAC breakage. The city of McKinney indicated hopes to resume normal operations and hours on Saturday. Programs and meetings at John and Judy Gay Public Library will be...
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New single-family rental community Luxe of McKinney to deliver first homes this summer

A new single-family rental home community featuring one- to four-bedroom plans with privately fenced homes and attached garages is coming to McKinney. The community will be located at 7117 Caspian Blvd. and is expected to have its first move-ins in mid-August. The community will offer luxury apartment-style amenities, such as a fitness center, a Starbucks Wi-Fi cafe, a resort-style swimming pool with a tanning ledge and private cabanas, and more. 940-932-5618. www.luxemckinney.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Omni PGA Frisco Resort now accepting group reservations

The Omni PGA Frisco Resort, a $520 million project scheduled to open in spring 2023, announced that it is accepting group booking requests. “With group meetings and events returning quickly, we are eager to share our exciting new resort for groups to consider for June 2023 events and beyond,” said Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director for Omni PGA Frisco Resort, in the release. “Omni PGA Frisco is excited to see the role it will play being a state-of-the-art meetings destination in Texas.”
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
Community Impact Houston

Santa Fe-based Meow Wolf to create permanent art exhibition in Grapevine Mills with opening set for 2023

Arts and entertainment company Meow Wolf has announced plans to work with hundreds of artists to create an immersive and interactive art experience inside Grapevine Mills. According to a May 11 news release from the company, Meow Wolf is opening two permanent exhibitions in Texas—one in Grapevine Mills and the other in Houston's Fifth Ward.
GRAPEVINE, TX
KLTV

Mexican frozen food manufacturer moves headquarters to Frisco

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Ruiz Food Products, Inc. will establish a regional headquarters in Frisco, Texas. Founded in 1964, Ruiz Foods is America’s largest frozen Mexican food manufacturer. This centrally located regional headquarters in North Texas will bring at least 125 jobs to the area by 2026. “As we...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

My Possibilities breaks ground on new Career Services Building that will increase services by 300 students

My Possibilities, a Plano-based nonprofit that offers educational and vocational training services to adults with disabilities, celebrated the groundbreaking of its new Career Services Building. The event was held May 5 after a two-year delay due to complications related to COVID-19 that required My Possibilities to raise additional funds for...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy