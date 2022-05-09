Studio offering pottery classes to open in McKinney

The Goddard School opened its third McKinney location May 2. The Goddard School of Honey Creek is located at 7300 Steiger Trail near the Trinity Falls community. The school offers a play-based learning experience using the most current, academically endorsed methods in early childhood education, according to a Goddard School news release. Children will have the opportunity at the school to develop skills, such as creativity, communication, collaboration and critical thinking through activities, such as chess, yoga, robotics and music, the release stated. The 11,255-square-foot school has 10 classrooms to serve infants through pre-K classes, an indoor gym, two outdoor playgrounds and a learning area. 469-215-2121. www.goddardschool.com/schools/tx/mckinney/mckinney-honey-creek.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO