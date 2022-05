LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – No excuse early voting is set to begin Thursday. This comes after bills expanded access and the security of Kentucky elections. There are now four ways to cast your ballot in this election. The newest expansion comes to in-person early voting, but there are also more in-person absentee days adding safe options to the choice of mailing in a ballot or coming to the polls on Election Day.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO