Hot Wheels launching first remote-controlled wheelchair toy

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot Wheels is launching its first remote-controlled wheelchair...

www.cbsnews.com

yankodesign.com

Absolutely genius bathroom attachment gives you TWO showerheads so you can shower with your partner

It isn’t often that I find myself heartily laughing at a design just because it’s so delightful to look at. The Tandem Shower proposes a solution to an unconventional problem that not everyone seems to talk about, but has surely plagued plenty of people. Here’s the problem – Hollywood has somehow made showering together look incredibly sexy when in fact, it’s nothing short of a logistical nightmare. Sure, double beds can accommodate two people comfortably… but that one showerhead wasn’t designed for two people. So when a couple decides to ‘spice things up’ by showering together, the sad reality is that only one person gets to shower at a time while the other stands beside them, feeling cold because they’re dripping wet. The Tandem Shower aims at solving that problem by simply doubling the amount of showerheads in the bathroom.
HOME & GARDEN
Fox News

Hertz is adding a mystery Ford Mustang rental car to the fleet

Hertz has been shifting gears by adding electric Teslas and Polestar cars to its fleet recently, but it apparently knows some people still want to drive an old shool muscle car now and then. The rental giant has announced the upcoming reveal of a new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that...
CARS
Upworthy

17-year-old kid genius built a mind-controlled prosthetic arm in his spare time

People had a wide variety of experiences during lockdown. Some created businesses, others learned a new skill and still others moved from one couch to another without spilling their plate of nachos. All worthy endeavors. Then there’s Benjamin Choi, a 17-year-old high school junior who decided to build a prosthetic arm that could be controlled by brain waves. Choi started the extensive project in 2020 at the age of 15 using his sister's 3D printer. The idea for the prosthetic arm came from a feature on "60 Minutes" about a mind-controlled prosthetic arm, but for the arm to work it required surgery to implant sensors on the motor cortex of the user's brain.
ENGINEERING
electrek.co

Specialized is launching a more affordable electric bicycle line focusing on utility e-bikes

Specialized’s electric bikes are many things: Quality, highly engineered, covering a wide range of riding styles. But one thing they aren’t is low cost – at least, not until now. That’s because Specialized has just announced that it is launching a new and more affordable line of e-bikes known as Globe, which will focus on utility and cargo electric bikes designed as car replacements for city use.
BICYCLES
pymnts

Amazon Unveils Alexa Features to Help Seniors, Caregivers

Amazon has unveiled two features for the Alexa Together function on its Alexa devices designed to help older people and their caregivers. In an announcement posted on its website Wednesday (May 11), Amazon said its new Circle of Support feature would let aging people use an Alexa Together feature to assign up to 10 other people who can pitch in and help out.
ELECTRONICS
