Hot Wheels launching first remote-controlled wheelchair toy

It isn’t often that I find myself heartily laughing at a design just because it’s so delightful to look at. The Tandem Shower proposes a solution to an unconventional problem that not everyone seems to talk about, but has surely plagued plenty of people. Here’s the problem – Hollywood has somehow made showering together look incredibly sexy when in fact, it’s nothing short of a logistical nightmare. Sure, double beds can accommodate two people comfortably… but that one showerhead wasn’t designed for two people. So when a couple decides to ‘spice things up’ by showering together, the sad reality is that only one person gets to shower at a time while the other stands beside them, feeling cold because they’re dripping wet. The Tandem Shower aims at solving that problem by simply doubling the amount of showerheads in the bathroom.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO