ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Adreian Payne, former MSU basketball player, shot and killed in Orlando

By Jack Nissen
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 2) - Law enforcement in Florida say former Michigan State University basketball star Adreian Payne has been killed in a shooting early Monday morning. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday. Deputies first said that a man in his...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Vicky White news - latest: 911 call reveals Alabama correction officer blamed Casey White for police chase

Dramatic police footage captured the moment capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was apprehended in Indiana and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their crashed vehicle.A 10-day nationwide manhunt for Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer from Alabama, and White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting trial for murder, ended on Monday evening with a car chase and crash in Evansville. Ms White died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and White was taken into custody.As he was handcuffed, White allegedly told officers to help his “wife” and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Michigan State
Orlando, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adreian Payne
WZZM 13

Michigan woman sought in shootings of boyfriend, brother

INDEPENDENCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Michigan — Police were searching for a woman suspected in the fatal shootings of her live-in boyfriend and her brother at a Michigan apartment. The bodies of Ray Muscat, 26, and Bishop Taverner, 25, were found early Sunday morning in an apartment in Independence Township, northwest...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu Basketball#Basketball Player#Shooting#Violent Crime#Msu#Michigan State University#Nba#G League#Spartans#Juventus Utena
WNEM

Teen girl found shot to death in car in Detroit alley

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager was found shot to death inside a car in a Detroit alley, police said Wednesday. “She's a Jane Doe to us at this point. We're trying to identify her,” Commander Michael McGinnis told WDIV-TV. “Black female, maybe 16 years old, about 150 pounds."
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Teen shot in Ann Arbor park while playing social media game, police say

ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor high school student was shot Monday night in a public park believing he was going there to participate in a social media game, police say. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 9:56 p.m. Monday, May 9, at the Gallup Park boat launch in the 3300 block of Geddes Road that left one 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Trenton Man, 24, Charged In Non-Fatal Shooting At Detroit Apartment Building

(CBS DETROIT) – A 24-year-old man from Trenton has been charged in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Detroit man. Joshua Deante Brown-McClure | Credit: Detroit Police Department Joshua Deante Brown-McClure has been charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of felony firearm. On March 27, 2022, at about 8:07 a.m., Detroit police officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 110 block of Cadillac Square in Detroit after receiving reports of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim,  inside the apartment building lobby, with gunshot wounds to his upper right arm and his abdomen. Allegedly, that a physical fight inside the apartment unit between Defendant Brown-McClure and the victim escalated, and a handgun was fired, non-fatally wounding the victim. Brown-McClure was arraigned on May 8 in 36th District Court and given a $100,000/10% bond. The probable cause conference is scheduled for May 18 and the preliminary examination is scheduled for May 25. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy