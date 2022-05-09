Adreian Payne, former MSU basketball player, shot and killed in Orlando

(CBS DETROIT) – A 24-year-old man from Trenton has been charged in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Detroit man. Joshua Deante Brown-McClure | Credit: Detroit Police Department Joshua Deante Brown-McClure has been charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of felony firearm. On March 27, 2022, at about 8:07 a.m., Detroit police officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 110 block of Cadillac Square in Detroit after receiving reports of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, inside the apartment building lobby, with gunshot wounds to his upper right arm and his abdomen. Allegedly, that a physical fight inside the apartment unit between Defendant Brown-McClure and the victim escalated, and a handgun was fired, non-fatally wounding the victim. Brown-McClure was arraigned on May 8 in 36th District Court and given a $100,000/10% bond. The probable cause conference is scheduled for May 18 and the preliminary examination is scheduled for May 25. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO