Kansas City, MO

Deadly Kansas City crash after person partially ejected

By Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a hit-and-run crash near 63rd Street and Ward Parkway late Sunday night.

According to police, a black Chevrolet Equinox traveling west on 63rd in Kansas City ran a stop sign and crashed into a gray Toyota Camry.

One person was “partially-ejected” from the Equinox’s sunroof as it overturned. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person in the Equinox fled the scene. Police have not determined which of the two was the driver.

Two people inside the Camry were uninjured in the collision.

Police are still investigating the crash and ask anyone who may have information to call in their tips.

The police department said this is the 38th fatal crash of the year, compared to 22 at this point in 2021.

