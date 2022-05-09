ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now is the perfect time to transform your home with new flooring

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. 50 Floor offers a wide selection of flooring options...

4 unexpected ways you're wasting money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From getting gasoline to getting groceries, everything is more expensive these days which is why tracking your spending is crucial to stay within your budget. Here are 4 ways you’re wasting money:. 1. Paying ATM fees. A few dollars here and there in fees might...
Step into spring with homemade weeknight meals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. For many families, springtime means an uptick in activities and jam-packed schedules which can prevent sitting down for home cooked family meals. Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist, Jamie Lee McIntyre, recommends to opt for convenience with easy to prepare proteins like Carando’s NEW Sweet Italian Sausage – these are found at your local Publix and can turn any family dinner or friends gathering into a memorable dining experience! These convenient dinner links provide 15 grams of protein per serving, are made with 100% pork, and are blended with traditional Italian spices, elevating everyday meals with a complex and robust taste while serving up satisfaction. They pair perfectly and effortlessly with a wide range of dishes and colorful veggies like Homemade Three Cheese Ravioli with Sweet Italian Sausage served with a fresh garden salad.
Beloved elk gets a new home with Ryan Newman

LINVILLE, N.C. — For the last year, three elk have been roaming about Grandfather Mountain near Linville. Now, one of them is getting a new home with NASCAR driver Ryan Newman. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation says Doc, named affectionately after legendary guitarist Doc Watson, was damaging the nature...
Jeld-Wen outfitting homes since 1960

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s a place of building brands, reinforcing relationships and making new connections with the hottest hardware and home improvement influencers. Eugene recently caught up with Cristina Wolff from Jeld Wen at Hardware Huddle.
Epicentre auction pushed back to July

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The sale of Uptown Charlotte's once-buzzing Epicentre has been postponed, the substitute trustee said Thursday. The sale of Epicentre, which once hosted many entertainment venues and restaurants, was pushed back to July 26 at 10 a.m. The substitute trustee did not give a reason for the postponement, which was announced just before the auction was set for Thursday.
Green Machine specializes in power and performance!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Hardware Huddle is the gathering place for building brands, expanding influence and improving the lives of the homeowners through home improvement. Hardware Huddle host a number of companies to achieve its purpose of influencing the nation in home improvement.
Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million in lottery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman is $1 million richer after she bought a scratch-off ticket at a local convenience store. Loretta Mitchell bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from Three Corner Food Mart in Winston-Salem. That's when she found out she won the $1 million prize. Mitchell could...
1 dead in I-485 crash in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died following a crash on Interstate 485 in northwest Charlotte late Thursday afternoon, according to Medic. another person was transported to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Traffic is delayed on both the inner and outer loops of I-485...
Jiggy with the Piggy barbecue festival starts this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Barbecue lovers from across the Carolinas will converge in Kannapolis this week for the annual Jiggy with the Piggy Festival. The annual spectacular attracts the best barbecue cooks from across the country competing for the top prize, including first place in the People's Choice Pork Contest. A total of 50 teams from across the U.S. will cook with bragging rights on the line in one of the largest sanctioned events by the Kansas City Barbecue Society.
'We are thrilled' | Humane Society of Charlotte poised to open new, state-of-the-art facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After five years of campaigning and raising more than $15 million, the Humane Society of Charlotte is very close to opening the doors of its new facility. WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle got a sneak peek inside as the finishing touches are being put on the new center, which will be located at 1348 Parker Drive off of Wilkerson Boulevard in Charlotte.
Medic: 1 person dead after shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting in west Charlotte Thursday evening, Medic tweeted. Medic confirmed the deadly shooting just before 6 p.m. Thursday along Avalon Avenue, near the Enderly Park neighborhood. Officials said one person was pronounced dead by Medic Paramedics. WCNC Charlotte has reached...
House collapses in the Outer Banks

RODANTHE, N.C. — As the Outer Banks experiences beach erosion, rip currents and overwash, which closed a segment of N.C. Highway 12 on Tuesday, another seaside house has collapsed. The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said an unoccupied house collapsed at 24235 Ocean Drive in Rodanthe, prompting officials to close...
Statesville native headed to PBR World Finals in Texas

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Carolinas are getting some representation in the Lone Star State as Professional Bull Riders (PBR) takes the World Finals to Texas. 40 riders have qualified to compete at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth starting on May 13. Among those qualified is Eli Vastbinder of Statesville, rounding out the top 10 of those riders. He'll be up against riders from across the country, and even from around the world with competitors from as far away as Brazil traveling to Texas.
