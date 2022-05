DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas police chief said Thursday that they don't believe a shooting at a hair salon in Dallas' Koreatown area that injured three women was a hate crime. “In this particular case, we have no evidence to point that hate is a factor, and to say otherwise would be irresponsible for us, to have a community live in fear,” Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia said.

