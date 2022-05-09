Lindale parents say man tried to lure kids away from home

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Texas are looking for a burglary suspect who performed a good deed before making off with ill-gotten goods.Ironically, it was on April Fool's Day when suspect Marcus Hubbard is allegedly seen on security video burglarizing a residential building.At one point the suspect removes a bicycle from a building and sets it to the side. He then rolls out a lawnmower into the driveway, finds a can of gasoline, fills it up and then proceeds to mow the homeowners front and back yard.Needless to say police were called, but as they arrived Hubbard allegedly took off while dragging the lawnmower with him. At some point the suspect abandons the mower in an alley and goes it alone -- able to make a getaway from police.Police didn't say exactly how they identified Hubbard as the criminal but say he now has an outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Building.Anyone who knows the suspect's whereabouts or has information about the lawnmower crime is asked to call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO