Lindale, TX

Lindale parents say man tried to lure kids away from home

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale police on Sunday arrested a man accused of trying to lure small children away from their home. According to Captain Brent Chambers, David Nathanael Blaylock, 44, of Lindale, was arrested Sunday...

www.kltv.com

KLTV

Kilgore police arrest suspect in drive-by shooting

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested accused in a drive-by shooting in Kilgore. According to Kilgore police, Tyrone Wheat is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has been set at $200,000. Police said a drive-by shooting occurred on Knowles Street, but no one...
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted out of state now in custody

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says the “armed and dangerous” man they’ve been searching for is now in custody. Todd Allen Wangler, 47, is wanted from out of state and has a violent criminal history, but it is not known at this time what Wangler is wanted for. An active search for the suspect started around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, but it was suspended around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning when the sheriff’s office said they had exhausted all leads.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Teen charged in Belton high killing previously arrested for shooting people with gel bead gun

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - An affidavit for arrest warrant obtained by KWTX reveals Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, the teenager charged in the on-campus stabbing death of Belton High School student Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., was previously charged with assault causing bodily injury after he and another boy were accused of using a projectile gun to attack people with gel beads.
BELTON, TX
KLTV

State prison inmate steals, wrecks bus on State Highway 7

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says a state prison inmate has stolen a Texas Department of Corrections bus and wrecked it. He is still at large. According to the office’s Facebook page, the inmate wrecked the bus two miles west of Centerville off of...
LEON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

SWAT surrounding club where 80-100 shots were fired, hitting sleeping 12-year-old

With a mostly rural population, the county lags behind others in access. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview residents Carla and Michael Ford who are against a proposed beer garden that may be going in on Bill Owens Parkway. Longview City Council will hold a public hearing about a zoning change request on that plot at tonight’s council meeting.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Monkey On The Loose

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with East Texas Pipe Organ Festival Founder Lorenz Maycher about the 2021 festival now available for streaming online. The festival was held in New Orleans last November but will be back in east Texas this year. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Chuck Conrad, president of...
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Winona

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle collision in Smith County killed a motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon. According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were dispatched to the scene of a crash six miles east of Winona around 4:09 p.m. Wednesday. The report that a driver was traveling east on Farm to Market Road 16 as Frank Liles was traveling west on FM 16 on a motorcycle. The driver of the first vehicle was attempting to make a left turn into a private drive and failed to yield right of way, turning left. Liles and the vehicle collided in the westbound lane.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
CBS DFW

Texas thief cuts homeowner's grass before stealing lawnmower

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Texas are looking for a burglary suspect who performed a good deed before making off with ill-gotten goods.Ironically, it was on April Fool's Day when suspect Marcus Hubbard is allegedly seen on security video burglarizing a residential building.At one point the suspect removes a bicycle from a building and sets it to the side. He then rolls out a lawnmower into the driveway, finds a can of gasoline, fills it up and then proceeds to mow the homeowners front and back yard.Needless to say police were called, but as they arrived Hubbard allegedly took off while dragging the lawnmower with him. At some point the suspect abandons the mower in an alley and goes it alone -- able to make a getaway from police.Police didn't say exactly how they identified Hubbard as the criminal but say he now has an outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Building.Anyone who knows the suspect's whereabouts or has information about the lawnmower crime is asked to call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477).
PORT ARTHUR, TX
CBS DFW

McKinney homeowner outraged after man steals her trash, facing scrutiny on social media

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There's a debate in one North Texas city about whether rifling through someone's trash is appropriate or even legal.   McKinney homeowner 'Jennifer' (she doesn't want CBS11 to use her last name) is facing some unexpected backlash for wanting police to arrest a man caught on video going through a dumpster on her property.   Home surveillance cameras caught him going through a 30-foot dumpster she rented while spring cleaning.    "We had everything in there and we had things we collected in the attic, and we no longer needed," she...
MCKINNEY, TX
KLTV

Midland Police investigating death of infant

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to MPD, their officers are currently investigating the death of an infant. On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department were dispatched to the Ranchland Apartments at 1212 E. Wadley Ave. in reference to a call about an unresponsive infant. The infant was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead at 5 a.m.
MIDLAND, TX
KLTV

Man accused of setting fire in, taking machete to historic Tyler building

Ms. Helen Harden celebrated her 105th birthday in Overton, where she was born and raised. Sgt. Joe Carter, who has worked at the county courthouse, the sheriff’s office, and as a game warden throughout his career, has been named sheriff by the commissioners court, who met in emergency executive session on Monday.
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police arrested Elias Espinoza Ramos for allegedly tampering with evidence after a 2-year-old girl died after suffering a gunshot wound. When officers arrived at the residence located at 3501 Alta Vista, the child was already at the hospital receiving medical treatment. The child would later...
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Steals Ambulance, Leads Garland Police on a Chase

An Austin woman is in custody in Garland, accused of stealing an ambulance and leading police on a chase Sunday. Garland Police said officers were called to a hit-and-run crash involving an ambulance on the 400 block of Sonora Road at 4:50 p.m. Officers soon learned the ambulance, which belonged...
GARLAND, TX

