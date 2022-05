While Grand Rapids is not quite the food truck paradise one might find in Austin, Texas, or Portland, Oregon, strides are being made. One of the people at the forefront of that charge is Alan Stone, president of GR Loves Food Trucks. Stone said downtown doesn’t yet have the pedestrian-friendly vibe needed to support food trucks on every corner. But it’s getting there. For now, a vibrant group of supporters is helping the small businesses thrive, and the potential is there for much more interaction.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO