ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Woodward regrets saying Yankees have 'Little League' park

By RONALD BLUM
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LuYn3_0fXuCP4A00
Rangers Yankees Baseball Texas Rangers' manager Chris Woodward sits at the dugout before a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Monday, May 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

NEW YORK — (AP) — A day after calling Yankee Stadium a “Little League ballpark” following Gleyber Torres' game-winning home run over the right field short porch, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward said he regretted his postgame remarks.

“Probably bad words on my part,” he said Monday. “I gave it a layup for a lot of people. But listen, I meant no disrespect, obviously, to this place. And it’s obviously a world-class organization, ballpark. I talk about it as always being like one of my favorite places to come play, but I understand why Yankee fans will get upset about it. That’s why I love them.”

Torres' ninth-inning drive off John King (1-1) traveled 369 feet and was hit at 106.5 mph, giving the Yankees a 2-1 win in a doubleheader opener.

"Small ballpark. That's a easy out in 99% of ballparks," Woodward said Sunday. "Just happened to hit it in a Little League ballpark to right field."

Torres' shot would have been a home run in 26 of the 30 major league ballparks, according to MLB Statcast.

"His math is wrong — 99%'s impossible," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "There's only 30 parks."

New York took a swipe at Woodward when Giancarlo Stanton hit a 461-foot home run to left in the second game, a 4-2 Texas win.

"We are going to guess this is a home run in 30/30 major league ballparks," the Yankees tweeted.

Torres' seven walk-off hits since 2018 are the most in the majors in that span. That was his second game-ending homer.

"Both teams play in the same ballpark. It's the same dimension," Torres said. "I feel good to hit a walk-off homer in the Little League ballpark."

Woodward, in his fourth season as the Rangers' manager, is familiar with New York from his time as an infielder with the Mets in 2005 and '06. He laughed a little bit at the Yankees tweet.

“I adore the city. The ballpark is probably one of my favorite places to come," Woodward said. ”They've got a short right field. They always have. Honestly, it was back to the old park. And that’s kind of what makes this place unique in a lot of ways. And hats off to Gleyber. Man, he hit that ball hard."

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Do the New York Yankees have a new ‘ace’ in town?

The New York Yankees might be spending $324 million over nine years for Gerrit Cole, but that doesn’t automatically make him the ace. Of course, that money suggests he should be performing like one, and he has stepped up his game tremendously after a tough start to the 2022 season, but there’s another starter making waves in the Bronx.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Luis Gil to Start For Yankees Against White Sox on Thursday

Luis Gil is headed back to the big leagues. The right-hander will start for New York in their series opener in Chicago against the White Sox on Thursday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed to reporters on Tuesday afternoon. After a doubleheader on Sunday—a result of back-to-back rainouts in the Bronx—New...
CHICAGO, IL
KSDK

Harrison Bader makes history with first-ever Cardinals inside-the-park home run at Busch Stadium III

ST. LOUIS — If you regularly watch the St. Louis Cardinals, you know center fielder Harrison Bader is fast. On Tuesday, he proved it yet again. Bader drove a sixth-inning 0-2 pitch from Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish deep to center field. Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins attempted to catch the ball at the wall, but it ricocheted off the wall, hit Mullins' foot and rolled along the warning track towards the left field line.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
The Spun

Justin Verlander Loses No-Hitter In 8th Inning: Fans React

Justin Verlander was on the verge of his fourth career no-hitter on Tuesday night. The Houston Astros ace made it into the eighth inning of tonight's matchup against the Minnesota Twins without allowing a single hit. Third baseman Gio Urshela broke the streak with a line-drive single one out into the eighth.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Mike Trout Made History At His Home Park

Los Angeles Angels‘ slugger Mike Trout is about as electrifying as it gets in terms of superstars in Major League Baseball today. Ever since he burst onto the scene in 2012 and won the American League Rookie of the Year Award, he has been one of the best players in all of baseball.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

MLB Game Canceled Due To Positive Tests

After a shortened 2020 MLB season followed by a 2021 season with lots of testing on a regular basis, we all assumed that 2022 would be a return to normalcy. We were wrong. Ahead of their game against the Cleveland Guardians today, the Chicago White Sox announced that the game has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. Per the announcement, the game is being postponed to allow for "continued testing and contact tracing."
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#League Park#Little League#Yankee Stadium#Mlb Statcast
Yardbarker

Noah Syndergaard Takes Shot at Mets After Angels' 'Real No-Hitter'

WASHINGTON -- Shots have officially been fired by a notorious social media troll. Ex-Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard couldn't help but take a jab at his former team after Angels rookie Reid Detmers tossed a no-hitter on Tuesday night. This prompted Syndergaard to take to Instagram afterward to throw shade at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

MLB odds: How bettors are reacting to New York Mets, Yankees hot starts

The teams from the Big Apple apparently are a big hit with MLB bettors. The Mets and Yankees were the first MLB teams to reach 20 wins this season, and bettors (and batters, likely) are taking notice. As are the oddsmakers. Here's a look at the shift in lines for...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Rat interrupts Nationals-Mets game in sixth inning

It turns out baseball fields aren’t limited to just humans. Tuesday’s game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets had a unique spectator running on the field in the top of the sixth inning:. Whether the rat brought some good fortune for the Mets is up for...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Houston Astros Owner Has Fired Back At The Yankees

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane pushed back on criticism from New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman regarding their sign-stealing scandal. Before the 2022 season began, Cashman claimed the Yankees would have made the 2017 World Series if not for the Astros relaying signs from their clubhouse. Houston defeated New York in the American League Championship Series before besting the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
71K+
Followers
102K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy