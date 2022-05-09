ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

‘Celebrate Life Through Chocolate’ with Hospice of CNY

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the area’s favorite events is coming back after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19 and chocolate fans can’t wait. “Celebrating Life Through Chocolate” is in its 13th year and it’s a signature fundraiser for Hospice of Central New York and Hospice of the Finger Lakes....

‘Second Chance Spring Fling’: Bid to win and give back too

Fourteen of Syracuse’s finest singles will be up for bid to support Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter and their growing list of adoptable and lovable dogs. The local organization was started by former Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney and has since grown to help many animals and local inmates too. The idea behind the shelter to pair inmates with shelter dogs was an opportunity to give second chances to the animals and the inmates who care for them. Since its inception, more than 400 dogs have been adopted and over 100 inmates have gone through the program. Following COVId-19, the organization has shifted to foster and adoption but organizers say they still need your help.
SYRACUSE, NY
Meet the CNYSPCA Pets of the Week: Rainbow Lorakeets

Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. A pair of lorakeets came to the shelter as part of a hoarding case. There’s a lot we don’t know about this bonded pair, including their names, genders, and ages. We do know that they’ve come a long way in a short time; their feathers are growing back, they’re getting used to interacting with people, and they’re on the cusp of learning to speak.
SYRACUSE, NY
CNY Irish Festival returns this July

DEANSBORO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Irish Festival is coming to CNY this summer. The CNY Irish Festival takes place in Deansboro — just under an hour drive from Syracuse — on July 22 and July 23. The two day event will celebrate all-things Irish with live Celtic music, Celtic Highland games, vendors, children’s activities, and food trucks on MKJ Farm.
DEANSBORO, NY
The Lucky Dogs Logo May Feature the Traditional Irish Symbol, but Owner Amy Schiek Did Not Achieve Success by Mere Chance

OWNER: Amy Schiek; URL:shopluckydogs.com; FOUNDED: 2008; EMPLOYEES: 3 full-time, 5 part-time; AREA: 1,200 square feet; FACEBOOK: facebook.com/shopluckydogs; INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/shopluckydogs. HOW HAS AMY SCHIEK been able to grow and expand Lucky Dogs in Skaneateles, NY, since starting it as a pet sitting and dog walking service in 2008?. “There are many...
SKANEATELES, NY
Painting the line teal in Minoa

VILLAGE OF MINOA – To once again raise awareness of ovarian cancer, Minoa officials and area residents took turns symbolically rolling teal paint onto a stretch of North Main Street’s center stripe Monday morning. The teal line also marks the approach of the Teal Ribbon Run/Walk, which has been moved from September to the spring […]
MINOA, NY
100 Old Photos In CNY House to be Demolished Miraculously Find Way Back Home

If a picture is worth a thousand words, what are 100 worth? For the family that thought the old photos were lost forever, priceless. Several old photos were found in a house in Syracuse. David Haas of Syracuse History turned to social media to see if he could find the owners. "I often work with the Land Bank to tell stories about their properties," said Haas. "This time, one of their staff was visiting the house, found the photos, and called me to ask if I could help find the owners. I have done this before with old pictures, yearbooks, clocks, etc."
SYRACUSE, NY
Inaugural ‘Legs Against Lyme’ walk planned for later this month

The Central New York Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Alliance is planning its first ever Legs Against Lyme Walk. The event is just a few weeks away and NewsChannel 9 Morning Anchor Nicole Sommavilla is chairing the inaugural event. The walk will also bring together a team of local and national...
Food Truck Battle, rubber duck race, roller derby: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend

Anyone else itching to throw on some sandals and fire up the barbeque? Upstate has got all of your grilling and outdoor adventuring needs covered this weekend. First up, this year’s food truck battle with dozens of cuisines to sample, from seafood to salt potatoes. More outside: African drum and dance workshops for the next seven weeks in parks around Syracuse, a rubber duck race in Trumansburg, Big Truck Day for the kids, a history of Green Lakes State Park and so, so many yard sales. If you’d rather indulge in the arts, head to Ithaca for a concert with acoustic guitarist Martin Sexton or the theater production “Delia Divided,” a play about mental health and incarceration. Dave Koechner (Todd Packer from “The Office”) will bring the laughs to Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, and roller derby is back!
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse teacher buys home for homeless family of 8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When Physical Education teacher Maryam Ek Kaufman, Coach Ek, walked back into her gymnasium at Dr. King Elementary School after winter break she saw some new faces in her class. Six to be exact, all brothers and sisters. “I notice they’re really well behaved but you...
SYRACUSE, NY
Nurse helping others find their calling

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Melba James, St. Joseph’s Health Hospital is a second home. She’s worn many hats during her 21 years working here. A friend first suggested she become a phlebotomist in the Emergency Department. “So I thought, ‘sure why not?’ I’ll try it. And I...
SYRACUSE, NY
Governor shares resources for families amidst formula shortages

(WSYR-TV) — Governor Hochul announced Thursday some resources for families amidst the nation-wide baby formula shortage. One of these resources is your local county Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program. These programs provide nutritional education, breastfeeding support, and eWIC cards which can be used to purchase approved foods. WIC services can be found at these locations:
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Health
Society
Annual Oswego County 4-H Fabric Sale Fundraiser July 23rd

The Eighth Annual Oswego County 4-H Fabric Sale Fundraiser is back!. This much-anticipated fabric sale fundraiser to support the Oswego County 4-H Program, part of Cornell Cooperative Extension, will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm in the Entertainment Building at the Oswego County Fairground located at 291 Ellisburg Street, Sandy Creek, New York.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Southern Tier Businessman Wins on Derby Long-Shot, Donates to Charity

Luck on a lark is being turned into more luck—for local charities. Businessman Adam Weitsman hit it big at the Kentucky Derby without even having a horse in the running. According to his Facebook page and a report from WIVT TV, Weitsman, sitting with friends at Table 21, decided to place a five-dollar bet on long-shot, last minute entry: horse number 21: Rich Strike, which ended up winning the Derby at 80-to-1 odds. Weitsman says he won an over $70,000 on the Trifecta.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Nurses reflect on time in COVID unit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All is calm and open on 2-5 at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital. During the height of the pandemic, it became the COVID unit. “Oh, it didn’t look like this at all, no,” explained RN Nurse Manager Michele Trait. :There was a lot of duct tape and plastic. You know it was, the windows actually had blowers in them. We didn’t have windows. For months, we wouldn’t see outside the windows in the hallways.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Central New York Couple Keeps Nostalgia Alive, Purchases Thunder Island Water Park

I remember the jingle playing on television like it was yesterday:. "The most fun in the sun, where you'll meet everyone-- Here on Thunder Island! THUNDER ISLAND!" Thunder Island was a staple of my childhood. I could actually argue that as a kid, the water part I visited the most was Thunder Island. I have family that lives in Oswego County, so the park at 21 Wilcox Road in Fulton was the closest way to cool off on a summer day.
FULTON, NY
Oakwood Cemetery tours begin this month and continue all summer long

The historic Oakwood Cemetery Preservation Association is gearing up for an all new walking tour season starting May 15th. President Rick Naylor says there’s a lot of hidden history to hear about on the tour too. The cemetery that was established in 1859, is known to hold some of...
SYRACUSE, NY
Tobacco-Free CNY and statewide partners launch new campaign

For many years, the tobacco industry has viewed today’s teens as tomorrow’s customers, using menthol flavored products to attract and addict teens. In fact, studies show it’s working. More than half of teens ages 12 to 17 who smoke, use menthol cigarettes. The reality is that, there’s nothing ‘just’ about menthol and that’s why Tobacco Free CNY is working to raise awareness and educate the next generation.
ECONOMY
Wildfire smoke creates a hazy CNY sky

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Have you noticed a slight milky white haze to our sky lately?. The sunrise Thursday had an orangish tint to it in Central New York. If you live in Oswego County or farther west towards Buffalo you have probably noticed it more. Here’s what it...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

