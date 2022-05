After a Nicholson woman was found dead in her home on Saturday, an investigation into her death later determined she was the victim of murder. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said the case began on May 7, at about 1:45 p.m. when deputies were called to after someone found 33-year-old Candace Seals Kaleto unresponsive in her home, located at 33 Checker Mitchell Rd.

NICHOLSON, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO