ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Dedly shooting investigated in Phoenix

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GlQMv_0fXuBan400

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man in Phoenix was shot and killed after he pointed a replica gun at another man.

The shooting occurred outside a gas station near Camelback Road and Black Canyon Highway on Sunday around 5 a.m. The victim, 31-year-old Sergio Cruz, was arguing with a man who had a dispute with someone close to him. Police say Cruz then pulled out the replica handgun and the other man opened fire.

Cruz suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at a hospital. Police detained the other man at the scene without incident. No arrests have been made. The investigation is still ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 9

Related
AZFamily

Raw video: Aerials show devastation left by Coastal Fire

After a few "cooler" days, triple-digit temps are set to return to the Valley this weekend. Every day, almost 200 million miles are driven on Arizona roads. Some fast. And some are a lot slower. Mile after mile, odometers turn over. Or do they? A 3 On Your Side Investigation found that not all of those miles are showing on vehicles for sale because the miles have been disappearing.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man, woman stabbed after altercation in Phoenix: fire department

PHOENIX - A man and a woman were hospitalized following a stabbing overnight in Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department said the stabbing happened after an altercation near 10th Street and Indian School Road. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time. The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Man arrested in road rage incident in Avondale, police say

Victim's sister says Clarence Dixon should have been executed years ago. The sister of an ASU student killed by Clarence Dixon in 1978 believes he should have been executed much earlier. New reports sheds light on abuses at Native American boarding schools. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A federal study...
AVONDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mobile Device#Police#Violent Crime#Ap#Firetv#Appletv#Twitter
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect arrested after stabbing man, woman in Phoenix: police

PHOENIX - A suspect was arrested after police say he stabbed a man and a woman early Thursday morning in Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, the stabbing happened at about 1:45 a.m. on May 12 near 10th Street and Indian School Road. The victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona executes its first death row prisoner in nearly 8 years

Victim's sister says Clarence Dixon should have been executed years ago. The sister of an ASU student killed by Clarence Dixon in 1978 believes he should have been executed much earlier. New reports sheds light on abuses at Native American boarding schools. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A federal study...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Instagram
AZFamily

Man accused of strangling woman on a Phoenix city bus arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man accused of strangling a woman to death on a Phoenix city bus several days ago is now behind bars, according to investigators. Police arrested 41-year-old Joshua Bagley on Tuesday night in connection to the crime. Officers say Bagley was taken into custody near 27th...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman cited for having tarp on her porch

An 80-year-old woman with dementia has been missing for eight days but her sons have new hope after a possible sighting. Man armed with rock shot by officer outside a Phoenix Chili's. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Krynsky says the man was acting erratically and officers began telling him to...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man dies after fight at Phoenix gas station turns violent

PHOENIX — A man has died after a verbal fight at a Phoenix gas station turned deadly early Monday morning. The Phoenix Police Department said the victim, a man in his early 50s, was shot around 1:30 a.m. during a confrontation with two men at a gas station near 35th Street and McDowell Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy