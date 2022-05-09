ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

France to return to growth in second quarter - INSEE

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ead7o_0fXuBURa00

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s economy will escape from stagnation in the current quarter and eke out meagre growth, although inflation will continue to weigh on consumers, the INSEE official statistics agency forecast on Monday.

The euro zone’s second-biggest economy will return to growth in the second quarter, expanding 0.25% over the three months as parts of the service sector see business pick up after COVID restrictions were eased at the start of the year, INSEE said in its economic outlook.

The economy flatlined in the first quarter as record-high inflation sapped consumer spending, usually the driver of French growth, INSEE said last month.

With energy prices remaining high, INSEE saw no immediate relief for households from surging consumer prices, with inflation expected to rise from 4.8% in April to 5.4% in June.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia shares slide as U.S. inflation data fuels slowdown woes

May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Thursday, in line with global markets, after U.S. data showed higher-than-expected core inflation, fuelling worries about aggressive rate hikes and the prospect of an economic slowdown. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.8% at 7,008.30, as of 0043 GMT. The benchmark closed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

MSCI to reshuffle stock indexes after quarterly review

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - MSCI said on Thursday 88 securities will be added to and 109 more will be deleted from its widely followed MSCI ACWI Index after its semi-annual index review. The three largest additions measured by market capitalization will be California-based Roblox Corp, Sweden’s Volvo Car...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#Paris#Insee#Covid#French
Reuters

Vodafone in talks to merge UK arm with CK Hutchison's Three -FT

May 11 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) is in talks to merge its UK operations with Three UK, which is owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (0001.HK), the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. The exact structure under discussion could...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Waiting for China

A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao. Earlier this year, investors' fears of an aggressive Fed rate hike cycle were tempered by signs China was looking to ease policy. That would offset, at least partly, Fed tightening, the reasoning went. Instead, Beijing has more or less...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

Sterling steadies near June 2020 low

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - The British pound was little changed on Tuesday, pausing after a slide to its lowest levels in nearly two years on signs that a weakening economy will force the Bank of England to slow its interest-rate hiking cycle. At 0825 GMT, the pound was flat...
MARKETS
Reuters

World shares sink as inflation, economic fears persist

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - World equities fell on Thursday to an 18-month-low, with markets dogged by fears high inflation would persist and force central banks to keep tightening monetary policy. In the United States, stocks ended a whipsaw session slightly lower, as investors juggled fears of nagging inflation...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Commonwealth Bank of Australia third-quarter profit beats estimate

May 12 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Thursday reported flat third-quarter cash earnings as intense competition in the home loan market crimped margins and offset solid growth in lending at the country’s biggest bank. CBA said cash net profit after tax from continuing operations was about A$2.40...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Global growth worries send dollar to new 20-yr high

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a fresh 20-year high on Thursday as concerns persisted that central bank actions to drive down high inflation would crimp global economic growth, boosting the currency's safe-haven appeal. Data from the Labor Department showed weekly initial jobless claims rose to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Latest Venture Global LNG deals advance second Louisiana facility

HOUSTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Two long-term supply deals struck this week by liquefied natural gas developer Venture Global LNG put its second Louisiana LNG facility on the verge of construction and financing approval, analysts said. Supply deals - with Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Malaysian state-oil firm Petronas - secured...
LOUISIANA STATE
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 18-month low as global economic worries rise

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2978 to 1.3047 * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.4% * Canadian bond yields fall across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended recent declines against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors grew more worried about the global economy and the Bank of Canada played down prospects of interest rates rising by more than half a percentage point in any one move. The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.3070 to the greenback, or 76.51 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since November 2020 at 1.3076. "The Canadian dollar is caught along with other commodity currencies in a risk-off loop," said Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com. Wall Street extended recent declines as investors worried that persistently high inflation could provoke increasingly aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. "Everyone is trying to figure out how high is inflation really running ... what is the Fed going to do and what are the longer-term prospects for the economy and oil prices," Madhavji said. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as recession fears were offset by supply concerns and geopolitical tensions in Europe. U.S. crude prices settled 0.4% higher at $106.18 a barrel. Meanwhile, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said the Canadian central bank's policy rate, at 1%, is "too stimulative" given soaring inflation and needs to return to more neutral levels "quickly." Still, it would not be easy to hike rates by 75 basis points in one go due to the unusually uncertain outlook, Gravelle added. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year hit its lowest level since May 2 at 2.888% before recovering slightly to 2.897%, down 10.7 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
Reuters

ProFrac prices IPO below target range to raise $288 million

May 12 (Reuters) - ProFrac Holding Corp (PFHC.O), an oilfield services company backed by billionaires Dan and Farris Wilks, priced its initial public offering at $18 per share, well below its target range, valuing the firm at $1.7 billion. The company had earlier set the indicative price range at between...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Britain to bolster competitiveness in finance after Brexit

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it will require its regulators to help the City of London remain a globally competitive financial centre after being largely cut off from the European Union due to Brexit. The government outlined planned legislation marking the biggest changes to UK capital...
ECONOMY
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as inflation fears stalk markets

(Adds auction results, analyst comment) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Thursday as the bond market weighs the odds that the Federal Reserve can keep the economy from lurching into recession as it slams the brakes on a rising, albeit moderating, pace of inflation. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 7.1 basis points to 2.843% after the benchmark U.S. government bond fell to a morning low of 2.816%. Attempts at taking a sanguine view on inflation were roiled as equities sank in Europe and on Wall Street. Fears of a global slowdown spooked markets and drove copper prices below $9,000 a tonne for the first time since October. The U.S. Labor Department said the producer price index for final demand rose 0.5% in April as the rising cost of energy products moderated. The PPI surged 1.6% in March. Demand for the Treasury's sale of $22 billion in 30-year bonds was high, pushing prices up and the yield down to 2.997%, below where it traded at 3.006% before the auction, said Tom Simmons, money market economist at Jefferies LLC. "Clearly there's a huge amount of demand for duration in the market," Simmons said. "At least somebody out there is probably buying duration in expectation that maybe the Fed is going to pull off the tightening at some point." The market yield on the 30-year bond fell 2.6 basis points to 3.016%. The real yield, as seen by 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), has recently turned positive, suggesting an improving economic outlook, said Dec Mullarkey, managing director of investment strategy and asset allocation at SLC Management. "Yesterday those dropped down about 15 basis points and are still going down," Mullarkey added. "What the market was pricing in was maybe a little more profitability of a stagflation scenario, maybe a little more probability to some type of recession." The yield on 10-year TIPS was up 4 basis points to 0.241%. The yield has stayed positive since the beginning of May for the first time since markets cratered in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic swept the world. Some market indicators suggested a declining rate of inflation. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.616%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.6% a year for the next decade, down from more than 2.9% in late April. In the 12 months through April, the PPI increased 11.0% after accelerating 11.5% in March. Economists forecast the PPI gaining 0.5% for the month and increasing 10.7% year-on-year. Slower gains in monthly producer prices follow a similar trend in consumer prices last month. The government reported on Wednesday that consumer prices logged their smallest rise in eight months in April. The annual increase in consumer prices also slowed for the first time since last August. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes , a gauge of recession risk, narrowed to 29.6 basis points. When the curve inverts, pushing yields on the short end higher than the long end, a recession may occur in the future. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 8.4 basis points at 2.545%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.908%. The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.555%. May 12 Thursday 3:28PM New York / 1928 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.925 0.94 0.036 Six-month bills 1.3825 1.4115 -0.008 Two-year note 99-233/256 2.5469 -0.082 Three-year note 100-8/256 2.739 -0.074 Five-year note 99-188/256 2.8076 -0.069 Seven-year note 100-16/256 2.8649 -0.070 10-year note 100-68/256 2.8443 -0.069 20-year bond 87-132/256 3.2349 -0.027 30-year bond 84-252/256 3.0181 -0.024 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.50 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.25 2.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.75 2.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Will Dunham)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ slips

May 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open marginally lower on Friday amid a volatile market as major Wall Street indexes seesawed on fears of a global recession and commodity prices slipped on demand outlook worries. The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 30-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.8% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,156.59 in early trade. (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
ECONOMY
WWD

Tapestry Taps Brakes on Outlook With China Slowdown

Click here to read the full article. Tapestry Inc.’s outlook took a hit from China’s COVID-19 lockdowns — a dark cloud hovering over fashion generally — but chief executive officer Joanne Crevoiserat sees strength just about everywhere else.  With uber luxury brands moving prices higher, the CEO sees a wider lane for accessible luxury, room to keep moving average unit retail prices higher despite inflation and continued momentum in North America, Europe and elsewhere.More from WWDPhotos of Coach's Mother's Day CampaignCoach NYFW After PartyThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Spring 2018 Investors seemed skeptical at first and sent shares of Tapestry —...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

430K+
Followers
326K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy