Odessa, TX

UPDATE: Boiling water notice lifted for several areas in Odessa

By Tatiana Battle
 3 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: The City Of Odessa released a statement at around 10:40 am stating that the boiling water notice has been lifted. The water samples from North Odessa and the Lawndale area have come back clear and the water is safe for consumption.

The City of Odessa issued a boiling water notice Friday, May 7th for the north Odessa and Lawndale area because of a water line break. In a recent press release, the City of Odessa stated that crews have finished repairs on the water line break but, people who live in the surrounding area are still under a boiling water notice until further notice.

The city advises people living in the shaded areas below to continue to boil their water.

In order to use your water for drinking or cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods, preparation of drinks, and water for pets you must boil your water to kill any bacteria that could be in the water. While you can use tap water for bathing and showering, be careful not to swallow any water.

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

