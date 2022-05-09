Bridezilla reveals ‘cruel’ reason she’s kicked bridesmaid out of her wedding venue and people are horrified

A BRIDEZILLA is being slammed after she revealed she has taken back her invitation for her bridesmaid to spend the week at her wedding venue simply because she was pregnant.

She was more worried about others in the venue than the expectant mother's comfort.

A bride revealed she has uninvited a bridesmaid from staying with her simply because she will bringing her kid Credit: TikTok

Taking to TikTok, Justine Morris, who will be getting married in a French chateau in 2023, talked about her situation.

"My bridesmaid just told me that she was pregnant, which I'm obviously very excited about, but I do have a slight question," she began.

She explained that she and her husband will be getting married at a French chateau and will be housing a lot of their guests at the venue, including the bridesmaids, groomsmen, and their plus-ones.

"Because I didn't know she was going to get pregnant, I offered her and her husband a room at the chateau – but my question is, can I now disinvite her to stay in the chateau?

"She will have a one-year-old baby and maybe a chateau with a bunch of 20-something-olds is not the best place for a one-year-old.

"I just don't know if we can backtrack because we already told them, but I also really don't want a baby there. I want the baby at the wedding! Just not in the chateau, what can I do?" she asked in a plea for advice.

However, after posting her video, she did not get the response she was looking for.

Many actually slammed her for being so "cruel."

One person wrote: "Honestly if I were her, and I saw this Tik Tok without you talking to me first, I would probably not even come to the wedding let alone stay friends."

A second person commented: "I kind of think it’s mean if I’m being honest.

"I know you don’t mean it this way, but it kind of seems like you don’t want her around now she has a kid."

And a third suggested: "Let her decide if it’s an okay place for her baby.

"I think I’d be a little hurt to be disinvited to the chateau but maybe she’s already thinking of options."

However, a few people sided with the bride, saying it was okay she didn't want a child around them the entire week.

"Yes totally think you can! It is YOUR day," one person told her.

"If she’s a good friend she will totally understand and probably doesn’t want to stay there wither! Good luck."

A second wrote: "As a mom, I see no issue with this, because I’d be pretty mad if my child kept waking up due to loud noises, it's a good compromise."

And a third said: "Guys, it’s going to be loud and the people are probably gonna be drinking, what mother would want her child near that?"

In the end, the bride brushed off all the hate and revealed she had spoken to her friend, who did confirm she was bringing her baby to the wedding.

The two then agreed that they would be staying in a separate property, all paid for by the bride and groom.

Many actually slammed her for even thinking about uninviting her friend Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS