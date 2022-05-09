Google Maps sleuths spot ‘Bigfoot’ and ‘giant snakes’ hiding around world
AN EAGLE-EYED TikToker has found shots of mythical and frightening creatures on Google Street View.
A shocking Bigfoot look-a-like and giant snakes were spotted by Google's cameras.
The TikTok was posted by @googlemapsfun, a popular account with over eight million followers.
"A Google Street View user was searching in the woods of Russia when he suddenly discovered something very mysterious," the digitized voice-over said.
The poster zoomed in on an ape-like figure that's a dead giveaway for Bigfoot or Sasquatch.
While some are intrigued by the video, the top comment is skeptical - a user wrote the Bigfoot figure is a "man in a bigfoot suit who knew Google was coming".
Super-snake
The video shifts countries and goes from Russian forests to the coast of France.
A 30-meter spindly figure can be seen partially burrowed in the sand.
Set to ominous music, the voice-over said "users believe this to be a giant snake ... bigger than any snake ever caught before."
While it may be fun to believe, this "creature" is actually the Serpent d'océan, a massive aluminum sculpture set in the Loire River.
Beast in murky waters
The last portion of the video lands in Indonesia, a collection of islands north of Australia.
A massive, curling figure is spotted just beneath the murky waters' surface.
One of the largest snakes ever recorded was a 23-foot reticulated python in Indonesia - the snake swallowed a woman whole.
"If you don't want to get attacked by giant snakes, I would suggest you do not visit these dangerous-seeming places," the voiceover concluded.
Spotting irregular occurrences and shady figures is a popular TikTok genre.
@googlemapsfun's video has over 225,000 likes on TikTok to date.
