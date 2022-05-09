ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Maps sleuths spot ‘Bigfoot’ and ‘giant snakes’ hiding around world

AN EAGLE-EYED TikToker has found shots of mythical and frightening creatures on Google Street View.

A shocking Bigfoot look-a-like and giant snakes were spotted by Google's cameras.

Google Street View has snapped pictures of peculiar beasts in sketchy areas
Bigfoot is a creature of international folklore Credit: TikTok / GoogleMapsFun

The TikTok was posted by @googlemapsfun, a popular account with over eight million followers.

"A Google Street View user was searching in the woods of Russia when he suddenly discovered something very mysterious," the digitized voice-over said.

The poster zoomed in on an ape-like figure that's a dead giveaway for Bigfoot or Sasquatch.

While some are intrigued by the video, the top comment is skeptical - a user wrote the Bigfoot figure is a "man in a bigfoot suit who knew Google was coming".

Super-snake

The video zooms in on a wretched snake-like figure Credit: TikTok / GoogleMapsFun

The video shifts countries and goes from Russian forests to the coast of France.

A 30-meter spindly figure can be seen partially burrowed in the sand.

Set to ominous music, the voice-over said "users believe this to be a giant snake ... bigger than any snake ever caught before."

While it may be fun to believe, this "creature" is actually the Serpent d'océan, a massive aluminum sculpture set in the Loire River.

Beast in murky waters

Surely Indiana Jones and his fear of snakes would be troubled by this find Credit: TikTok / GoogleMapsFun

The last portion of the video lands in Indonesia, a collection of islands north of Australia.

A massive, curling figure is spotted just beneath the murky waters' surface.

One of the largest snakes ever recorded was a 23-foot reticulated python in Indonesia - the snake swallowed a woman whole.

"If you don't want to get attacked by giant snakes, I would suggest you do not visit these dangerous-seeming places," the voiceover concluded.

Spotting irregular occurrences and shady figures is a popular TikTok genre.

@googlemapsfun's video has over 225,000 likes on TikTok to date.

