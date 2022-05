Bobby Shmurda is looking to dip his hands into several new business endeavors — and one of them happens to be in the cannabis industry. On Tuesday (May 10), the Brooklyn-bred rapper took to his Instagram to make a huge announcement about his new cannabis deal. In the video clip, Bobby Shmurda is standing on a chair and holding a hefty bag of weed while Marlon Asher’s “Ganja Farmer” plays in the background. According to the 27-year-old, he just signed a contract with the Elevate Cannabis Company to launch his own line of marijuana strains.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO