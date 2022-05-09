ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

ASL interpreter praised after Tyler Perry posts video of her signing at Janet Jackson concert

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn American Sign Language interpreter got inundated with praise online after...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

oldschool94
2d ago

yes!!! she killed it. she about to get some calls.... loved it

Reply
8
Related
ETOnline.com

Tyler Perry Reflects on Tragic Disappearance That Inspired 'Never Seen Again' Premiere (Exclusive)

Tyler Perry is hoping his new Paramount+ series, Never Seen Again, will help bring justice and solace to families who've lost their loved ones. The 52-year-old media mogul broke down his journey to appearing on the premiere episodes of the true-crime series for ET's Rachel Smith, explaining that it all began with the tragic disappearance of 27-year-old Terrance Williams. "I was flipping through channels about maybe five or six years ago, and I saw the stories, so I reached out to his mother," he explained.
NAPLES, FL
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Tyler Perry
Hello Magazine

Tamron Hall 'devastated' after recent health diagnosis

Tamron Hall has shared her devastation after revealing a recent health diagnosis. The Tamron Hall Show host has reportedly been forced to film her talk show from home after she tested positive for COVID-19, according to Page Six. Tamron has made no reference to her diagnosis on social media, but according to the publication, the TV star sent an email to her colleagues informing them of her condition.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Janet Jackson, 55, makes a rare public appearance as she displays her edgy fashion sense in a black coat and chunky boots at Barnstable-Brown charity gala in Kentucky

Janet Jackson made a rare public appearance on Friday as she attended the Barnstable Brown Gala in Kentucky. The American singer, 55, who in recent years has lived in London, cut a stylish figure in a long black coat at the star-studded event held at the Barnstable-Brown Mansion. She donned...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Interpreter#Asl
BET

Bishop TD Jakes Says This Is The Most Crippling Sin Society Is Dealing With Today

Bishop TD Jakes is releasing his next two Lifetime films under his Seven Deadly Sins Saga banner and will unravel all of the ins and outs of Wrath and Greed. Sitting alongside Derrick Williams and Shaun Robinson as executive producers, the upcoming Seven Deadly Sins anthology, based on the books by Victoria Christopher Murray, will debut on Lifetime on April 16 and April 23.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Spotted: Wendy Williams Hits Met Gala After Party with Jason Lee

Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked was spotted with Wendy Williams at Cardi B’s Boom Boom Met Gala After-Party in New York City on Monday, May 2nd. Wendy Williams was at the Standard Hotel in New York City for a Met Gala After-Party after being away from the public for over a year due to health difficulties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CBS News

CBS News

455K+
Followers
53K+
Post
297M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy