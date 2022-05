State Police arrested a town of Greenville man for Burglary and possession of cocaine. Catskill, NY – On May 7, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., state police from the Catskill barracks responded to the Catskill Inn on State Route 9w in the town of Catskill for a report of an assault with weapons. Upon arrival troopers spoke with the victim who state that three males entered his room and began punching him and shooting him with a bb gun. He then stated the assailants fled the area all in different directions. One of the suspects fled the area in a black Ford pick-up truck. The victim was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital by Catskill ambulance.

