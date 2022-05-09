ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes, 43, plants a passionate kiss on her new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III, 33, during lunch date in NYC

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Katie Holmes appears to be very in love with her new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III.

The 43-year-old Batman Begins actress was seen planting a passionate kiss on the 33-year-old bass player as they went out for a lunch date then a bicycle ride in New York City on Sunday, which was Mother's Day. Her 16-year-old daughter Suri Cruise was not seen.

This has been her first serious boyfriend since splitting from actor/restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr last year. Before that she dated Jamie Foxx and was wed to Tom Cruise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ghb20_0fXu8ccg00
Happy with him: Katie Holmes appears to be very in love with her new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III as they were seen in New York City on Sunday, which was Mother's Day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jl2ZP_0fXu8ccg00
Kissy time: They seemed to be in their own world as they grabbed each other while kissing on the lips

The TV and movie actress and the veteran musician were seen taking a walk in New York City, where they could not keep their hands off each other.

They had several sweet kisses as they stood outside a brick building. After the smooch, Holmes beamed from ear-to-ear as she seemed to look very content with her new romantic interest.

And when they sat at an outdoor table, they took the time to hold hands for a while even though they were seated across from one another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GHXWB_0fXu8ccg00
Coming up for air: After the smooch, Holmes beamed from ear-to-ear as she seemed to look very content
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RmD6J_0fXu8ccg00
Can't get enough of each other: And Katie was also seen smooching the Hollywood musician outside this building

The pair was seen renting CitiBikes as they rode side by side through the busy city streets.

Neither Katie nor Bobby were wearing helmets during their bicycle rides, which is important for safety, especially in traffic clogged Manhattan.

She had on blue and beige striped sweater with blue slacks that were slightly baggy. The looker added a green parka jacket and white sneakers for her casual day out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAiSL_0fXu8ccg00
At play: This has been her first serious boyfriend since splitting from actor/restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr last year. Before that she dated Jamie Foxx and was wed to Tom Cruise
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U402u_0fXu8ccg00
Happy days are here again: Holmes piled her brunette hair up in a messy bun as she added dark sunglasses that covered most of her makeup-free face. And the budding film director also added her little nose ring
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HA6TH_0fXu8ccg00

Holmes piled her brunette hair up in a messy bun as she added dark sunglasses that covered most of her makeup-free face. Also seen was her little silver hoop nose ring.

He had on a teal shirt with a blue jacket worn over it and added khaki slacks that were rolled up.

The talent also had on black sneakers for comfort with black-and-grey socks.

A beige cotton crossbody bag and red tinted sunglasses finished out his Manhattan hipster look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kE9c_0fXu8ccg00
A quick coffee stop|: They sat at an outside table after they had bought some to-go coffee; here her beau looked at the menu
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lj5pg_0fXu8ccg00
So touching: It was not long before they reached out to hold hands together as they seemed very tactile all day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MDQsI_0fXu8ccg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4824LE_0fXu8ccg00

Wooten is a professional bass player who has featured prominently in a number of Broadway shows including the smash hit Moulin Rouge! as well as playing for major stars including David Byrne and Jennifer Lopez.

He most recently played bass for Canadian pop singer Carly Rae Jepson at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California, where he shared the stage with acts such as Harry Styles.

Wooten is known for playing bass in Talking Heads frontman David Byrne's Broadway show American Utopia, which was also the subject of a Spike Lee documentary for HBO Max.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pg488_0fXu8ccg00
Let's ride! The pair was seen renting CitiBikes as they rode side by side through the busy city streets

The musician also has composition and production credits for the TV series Empire, ESPN, Nike, Google, and Reebok.

Meanwhile, ex Dawson's Creek star Katie has been linked to many famous faces over the years, most notably her romance with Tom Cruise who she met in 2005 and then married a little over a year later in November 2006.

The pair had one child together, daughter Suri Cruise, 16, before divorcing in 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKg40_0fXu8ccg00
What is missing from this picture: Neither Katie nor Bobby were wearing helmets during their bicycle rides, which is important for safety
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07e8j8_0fXu8ccg00
He seems like a gentleman: Wooten seemed to wait for his new lady love to catch up as they rode along a street

Katie filed for sole custody of Suri, and Tom, 59, said at the time that he was 'deeply saddened' that his younger wife had filed for separation.

After citing 'irreconcilable differences' for the split she was granted sole legal custody and 'primary residential custody' of Suri, who has not been pictured publicly with her father since the split.

The pair released a joint statement at the time, saying: 'We are committed to working together as parents to accomplish what is in our daughter Suri's best interests.

'We want to keep matters affecting our family private and express our respect for each other's commitment to each of our respective beliefs and support each other's roles as parents.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sEiTA_0fXu8ccg00
She never goes out of style: Even though Holmes has been living a quieter lifestyle in NYC, she is still very much in demand in Hollywood as she makes movie after movie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utDFB_0fXu8ccg00
Bye bye bike! She wore her face mask as she brought back her CitiBike to the queue

Katie Holmes' relationship history: A timeline

Emilio Vitolo Jr.: September 2020 - May 2021

Katie Holmes confirmed her romance with New York restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr., after she was spotted making out with him in September 2020.

At the time of their romance, Katie was 41 while Emilio was 33, and the pair hit headlines after she was pictured sitting on his lap as they dined at Peasant Restaurant in Manhattan, New York.

'There was no drama,' a source told PEOPLE at the time. 'It was amazing while it lasted, but they are at very different places in life. Emilio has no hard feelings. His life is in N.Y.C. Katie can't wait to get back to work and to travel again.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WukhS_0fXu8ccg00
Romance: Katie Holmes confirmed her romance with New York restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr., after she was spotted making out with him in September 2020

Jamie Foxx: 2013 - May 2019

Holmes reportedly started secretly dating Foxx in 2013, a year removed from her marriage to Tom Cruise, when they were spotted acting rather flirtatiously towards one another.

While Holmes and Foxx never publicly addressed their relationship, there were rumors that they were dating and keeping their romance a secret.

They started showing more public displays of affection in 2017, and there were rumors that there might be wedding bells in the works.

They finally made their red carpet debut together at the Met Gala in May 2019, though they reportedly split shortly after the New York City bash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jV1Oq_0fXu8ccg00
Flirty: Holmes reportedly started secretly dating Foxx in 2013, a year removed from her marriage to Tom Cruise, when they were spotted acting rather flirtatiously towards one another
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYWqp_0fXu8ccg00
PDA: They started showing more public displays of affection in 2017, and there were rumors that there might be wedding bells in the works
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CobI7_0fXu8ccg00
Split: They finally made their red carpet debut together at the Met Gala in May 2019, though they reportedly split shortly after the New York City bash

Tom Cruise: April 2005 - June 2012

Holmes started dating Tom Cruise in April 2005, the start of a whirlwind romance that moved quite quickly.

Just two months later Holmes had converted from the Catholic church to the Church Scientology, where Cruise had long been a member, and they were engaged later that month at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The couple's daughter Suri was born on April 18, 2006, the one-year anniversary of their first date, and they were married in November 2006.

Holmes filed for divorce in June 2012, while Cruise was in another country filming a movie, claiming she feared Cruise and others in Scientology would abduct her daughter Suri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eeEaJ_0fXu8ccg00
Dating: Holmes started dating Tom Cruise in April 2005, the start of a whirlwind romance that moved quite quickly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9FXs_0fXu8ccg00
Married: The couple's daughter Suri was born on April 18, 2006, the one-year anniversary of their first date, and they were married in November 2006
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kzLf_0fXu8ccg00
Suri and Katie: The couple's daughter Suri was born on April 18, 2006, the one-year anniversary of their first date, and they were married in November 2006

Chris Klein - 2000 to 2005

Holmes and Klein started dating in 2000, and they became engaged in 2003, though it was largely a long-distance relationship.

Holmes was spending the better part of her year in North Carolina, filming her hit series Dawson's Creek, during the romance.

The actress moved to Los Angeles to be with Klein in 2003 after Dawson's Creek went off the air, but they called it quits in early 2005, though they reportedly still remain friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwn3y_0fXu8ccg00
Engaged: Holmes and Klein started dating in 2000, and they became engaged in 2003, though it was largely a long-distance relationship
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npOe9_0fXu8ccg00
North Carolina: Holmes was spending the better part of her year in North Carolina, filming her hit series Dawson's Creek, during the romance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sywMp_0fXu8ccg00
Still friends: The actress moved to Los Angeles to be with Klein in 2003 after Dawson's Creek went off the air, but they called it quits in early 2005, though they reportedly still remain friends

Joshua Jackson: 1998-1999

Holmes was cast in her breakthrough role as Joey Potter in Dawson's Creek in 1997, and she started dating her co-star Joshua Jackson in 1998, the year the show debuted.

The couple reportedly dated for roughly a year, with life imitating art since Jackson played Holmes' boyfriend on the hit series.

They reportedly split sometime in 1999, though they both starred on all six seasons of Dawson's Creek before it went off the air in 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0SxS_0fXu8ccg00
Breakthrough: Holmes was cast in her breakthrough role as Joey Potter in Dawson's Creek in 1997, and she started dating her co-star Joshua Jackson in 1998, the year the show debuted

Comments / 0

