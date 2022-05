New York State (WRGB) — Think the Regional Food Bank and you obviously think food. But you should also think transportation. Their fleet of 25 vehicles covered nearly a half million miles last year. At six dollars and three cents a gallon of diesel, that's nearly three million dollars to move the food to where it's needed. And with demand for their services up this year, it will likely cost them even more.

CHARITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO