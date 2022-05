Naoki Yoshida has said he doesn't believe that the metaverse is "entertainment," adding how he doesn't see the concept as being similar to MMOs like his own Final Fantasy 14. Comparisons have been drawn between the two since the whole bullshit metaverse craze exploded last year. Our own Nat highlighted virtual worlds like Second Life and Habbo Hotel as superior versions of the idea, while Gabe Newell said he doesn't understand the fuss when MMOs have been serving a similar purpose for decades. But for Yoshida, it seems as though he's trying to put some distance between his MMO and the metaverse.

