LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center has started a $33 million renovation of one of the hospital’s oldest patient care buildings. The multi-year renovation calls for new floor locations and upgrades to the hospital’s neuro-inpatient rehabilitation, inpatient behavioral health and pediatric and adult physical therapy areas, as well as the installation of energy efficient windows, a new roof and various infrastructure improvements to the E Building, one of the hospital’s oldest.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO