CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Monday it has opened its annual Wyoming Wildlife magazine calendar photograph contest. Photographers can submit photos of wildlife taken in Wyoming and in Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Park until midnight Monday, June 13. Winning photographs will be featured in the magazine’s 2023 calendar. There are $100 prizes for photos that are selected, with an additional $50 for the cover photo. Winners will also get a 12- by 18-inch matte print from contest sponsor Artizen Photo Printing, according to Game and Fish.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO