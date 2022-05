June 28 marks the state’s primary election. As that date draws near, Summit County is preparing both its voters and its equipment to make sure the process runs smoothly. According to Summit County Clerk and Recorder Kathy Neel in an email, the county is holding its “public logic and accuracy test” at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, to test the equipment that will be used in the June 28 election. Neel said a bipartisan testing board will be convened to conduct the test on randomly selected voting equipment. The testing board must verify that the voting system is set up correctly by marking, scanning and verifying by hand the voting system’s tabulation of test ballots.

