Welcome to #TIGERTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Rock Springs High School Tigers inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words. The RSHS Girls Soccer Team is headed to Jackson for the 4A Wyoming Regionals Tournament. They are going in as the first-place ranked team in their conference with a conference record of 9-1-2. The pressure of defending their conference and state title has been palpable all season, but with a strong senior squad leading the team they are ready for the challenge.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO