In the early '70s, Leon Russell purchased several properties in his home state of Oklahoma, including a significantly sized stone building on the outskirts of downtown Tulsa. It was built in 1915 as Grace Methodist Episcopal Church, but Russell had different plans for the space. He swiftly converted it into a recording studio, where it became the home of Shelter Records and hosted the likes of Willie Nelson, Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, Dr. John, JJ Cale, Tulsa's Gap Band and many more. When Tom Petty came through town with his early band Mudcrutch, he signed his first record deal with Russell at the diner that's still located across the street.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO