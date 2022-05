Brookfield, Wis.-based Aspen Orthopedic Specialists will relocate two of its offices into a new facility in June. The practice plans to move two of its Brookfield-based offices to a larger location in the same city, according to a news release shared with Becker's on May 9. The consolidated space is designed to let physicians provide diagnostics and treatment in a streamlined manner.

