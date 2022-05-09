Severe Weather Statement issued for Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the warned area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Cedar; Knox; Pierce; Stanton; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR WAYNE...PIERCE...KNOX...CEDAR AND NORTHERN STANTON COUNTIES At 411 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Santee to 6 miles northeast of Bloomfield to 6 miles east of Wausa to near Hoskins, moving northeast at 70 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS! HAZARD...90 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect extensive tree damage and power outages. These severe storms will be near Crofton around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Hartington, Fordyce, Yankton, Wayne, St. Helena, Laurel and Wynot. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...90 MPH

