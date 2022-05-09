ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyer County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osborne, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osborne; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SMITH AND OSBORNE COUNTIES At 359 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Gaylord to 6 miles west of Osborne to near Natoma, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Gaylord and Athol around 405 PM CDT. Smith Center around 410 PM CDT. Portis, Harlan and Bellaire around 415 PM CDT. Lebanon around 425 PM CDT. Osborne around 430 PM CDT. Downs around 440 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickinson, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dickinson; Menominee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN DICKINSON AND NORTHWESTERN MENOMINEE COUNTIES At 354 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Hermansville, or 18 miles east of Iron Mountain, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Iron Mountain, Kingsford, Norway, Felch, Foster City, Niagara, Waucedah, Quinnesec, Loretto, Vulcan and Hardwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marinette, Oconto by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marinette; Oconto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MARINETTE AND CENTRAL OCONTO COUNTIES At 417 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Menominee, Crivitz, Pound, Porterfield, Beaver, Middle Inlet, Coleman, Mcallister, White Potato Lake and Loomis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oneida, Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Oneida; Vilas The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Vilas County in north central Wisconsin Northern Oneida County in north central Wisconsin * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Squirrel Lake, or 17 miles southeast of Turtle Flambeau Flowage, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rainbow Flowage, Eagle River and Phelps. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Itawamba, Lee, Prentiss by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Itawamba; Lee; Prentiss A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Itawamba, northern Lee and southwestern Prentiss Counties through 445 PM CDT At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Baldwyn, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Localized heavy rainfall is also possible. Locations impacted include Baldwyn, Saltillo, Guntown, Blair, Wheeler, Pratts Friendship, Chapelville, Eggville, Birmingham, Corrona, Graves, Frog Island, Unity, Geeville, Boggan Bend, Frankstown and Bethany. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tishomingo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL TISHOMINGO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar, Knox, Pierce, Stanton, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the warned area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Cedar; Knox; Pierce; Stanton; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR WAYNE...PIERCE...KNOX...CEDAR AND NORTHERN STANTON COUNTIES At 411 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Santee to 6 miles northeast of Bloomfield to 6 miles east of Wausa to near Hoskins, moving northeast at 70 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS! HAZARD...90 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect extensive tree damage and power outages. These severe storms will be near Crofton around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Hartington, Fordyce, Yankton, Wayne, St. Helena, Laurel and Wynot. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...90 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dawson, Furnas, Gosper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Dawson; Furnas; Gosper HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Dawson, Gosper and Furnas Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...A surge of strong winds will lead to blowing dust and reduced visibility. Winds may also damage trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Dickinson The National Weather Service in Marquette has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Dickinson County in south central upper Michigan * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 423 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Norway, Vulcan, Loretto and Quinnesec. Additional precipitation is expected over the next 2 hours. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aurora, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aurora; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Sanborn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR DAVISON...SOUTHWESTERN SANBORN...AURORA...EASTERN JERAULD EASTERN DOUGLAS...NORTHWESTERN HANSON AND NORTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON COUNTIES At 414 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Aurora Center to near Stickney to near Armour, moving northeast at 50 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR STICKNEY, ARMOUR AND SURROUNDING AREAS. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. These severe storms will be near White Lake and Stickney around 420 PM CDT. Plankinton around 425 PM CDT. Mount Vernon around 430 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Storla, Wessington Springs, Letcher, Mitchell, Woonsocket, Lane, Loomis and Forestburg. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis PERIODS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED IN THE TWIN PORTS Dense marine fog being transported into the Twin Ports area will cause periods of lowered visibility down to a quarter mile. This can make travel near Duluth and Superior hazardous as visibilities can lower quickly.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harrison; Monona THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 206 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA HARRISON IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA MONONA IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA BURT WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA THURSTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAIR, DECATUR, DUNLAP, LOGAN, LYONS, MACY, MAPLETON, MISSOURI VALLEY, OAKLAND, ONAWA, PENDER, TEKAMAH, WALTHILL, WINNEBAGO, AND WOODBINE.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Chase, Hayes, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chase; Hayes; Keith; Lincoln; Perkins A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT/400 PM MDT/ FOR EASTERN PERKINS...SOUTHEASTERN KEITH...EASTERN CHASE SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND HAYES COUNTIES At 403 PM CDT/303 PM MDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Hershey to near Wallace to near Champion, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Near zero visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 30 and 56. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 142 and 172. Locations impacted include Imperial, Hayes Center, Sutherland, Hershey, Wauneta, Paxton, Wallace, Madrid, Elsie, Dickens, Sarben, Enders, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area, Champion, Grainton, Center Dam Campground, O&#039;Fallons, Wanamaker State Wildfire Management Area and Area A Campground. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits. Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit the highway before the dust storm arrives.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln RRA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Northwestern Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska Eastern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 413 PM CDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near North Platte to Dickens to near Wauneta, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Near zero visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Highway 97 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 171 and 205. Highway 83 between mile markers 34 and 88. Locations impacted include North Platte, Curtis, Hayes Center, Brady, Maxwell, Wellfleet, Moorefield, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, North Platte Airport, Dickens, Keith, Maywood, Hamlet, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Hayes Center State Wildlife Management Area, Marengo, Birdwood and Somerset. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits. Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit the highway before the dust storm arrives.
FRONTIER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Fall River, Jackson, Mellette, Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Fall River; Jackson; Mellette; Oglala Lakota; Southern Foot Hills; Todd WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Burt, Thurston, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burt; Thurston; Washington THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 206 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA HARRISON IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA MONONA IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA BURT WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA THURSTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAIR, DECATUR, DUNLAP, LOGAN, LYONS, MACY, MAPLETON, MISSOURI VALLEY, OAKLAND, ONAWA, PENDER, TEKAMAH, WALTHILL, WINNEBAGO, AND WOODBINE.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Harding County, the Northern Meade County Plains, Perkins County and Butte County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...The high winds may damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD

